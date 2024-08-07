The Regime’s Eye on Its Supporters’ Wealth: Tarif al-Akhras as a Case Study

In late July, the Syrian regime’s Ministry of Finance announced that Tarif al-Akhras, a prominent businessman and uncle of Asma al-Assad, had evaded taxes totalling 409 billion Syrian pounds in a single year.

According to the local website “Hashtag,” sources revealed that a special committee from the Directorate of Inquiry and Tax Evasion conducted an inspection in Homs Governorate, focusing on al-Akhras’s factories, “Middle East Sugar” and “Middle East Oils,” located in the Hassia industrial city. The committee uncovered significant discrepancies in the accounts, revealing undeclared local sales. The sugar company had discrepancies worth approximately 188 billion Syrian pounds, while the oil company had 221 billion Syrian pounds, totaling 409 billion Syrian pounds in tax evasion.

This development has raised questions about whether the regime’s actions against Tarif al-Akhras are a move to restrict his operations, similar to actions taken against other businessmen like Rami Makhlouf, the president’s cousin.

In 2019, the Customs Directorate imposed restrictions on al-Akhras, limiting his financial operations and seizing his assets under the pretext of violations in customs clauses. These restrictions were later lifted.

Who is Tarif al-Akhras?

Tarif al-Akhras is Syria’s second-largest importer and exporter and the owner of “Alia” Real Estate Development Company. He founded the al-Akhras Group, a major company involved in trade, processing, and logistics throughout Syria. His close ties with the Assad family, particularly through his niece Asma al-Assad, have facilitated his business ventures. He has supplied essential goods like oils and sugar to the army, leveraging corruption within the institution to amass wealth. His sugar factory alone has a production capacity of 700,000 tons annually.

Al-Akhras expanded his investments in the industrial city of Hassia in Homs, investing billions of pounds in various sectors, including sugar, oils, mills, meat canning, bananas, fish, concrete, and iron. He also founded the land transport company “Across the East” and the commercial center “Trans Mall.” Additionally, he ventured into real estate, establishing “Alyat Real Estate Development Company,” which implemented the Homs suburb project.

With the outbreak of the Syrian revolution in 2011, al-Akhras supported the regime by supplying food and transportation vehicles to regime forces, ensuring the regime’s backing of his businesses.

Extortion or Business as Usual?

Syrian political economy researcher Ibrahim Yassin told Enab Baladi that al-Akhras’s tax evasion is typical among businessmen, who often employ various means to avoid paying taxes. Despite his connection to Asma al-Assad, al-Akhras enjoys a degree of immunity, allowing institutions to overlook his projects.

Yassin argues that the regime’s pursuit of al-Akhras for taxes is not a restriction on his interests but a practical necessity. The regime, facing bankruptcy, seeks funds from any available source, including taxes from prominent businessmen. This strategy has previously yielded significant revenue.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.