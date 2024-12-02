In a scene reflecting the intensifying fury of the Syrian population and their revolutionary spirit, a fresh wave of attacks against the Syrian regime erupted in the Suweida governorate, aligning with escalating tensions in Daraa and ongoing fierce battles in northern Syria. Regime forces are suffering significant losses as opposition groups gain ground.

Suweida in Flames: Targeting Regime Symbols

The city of Suweida has been rocked by a series of coordinated attacks targeting key regime institutions. According to the network Suweida 24, unidentified assailants launched a rocket-propelled grenade at the branch of the Air Force Intelligence in the city, followed by a powerful explosion near the Baath Party branch at the northern entrance. While no casualties have been reported, the attackers managed to escape, leaving behind panic and confusion among regime forces.

Further gunfire was reported in the city center, where the police headquarters was also targeted by unknown assailants, underscoring the growing public anger and rejection of the regime’s policies and ongoing repression.

Daraa: A Renewed Revolution

In Daraa, popular protests and revolutionary movements have surged once again. The spokesperson for the Ahrar Horan Gathering warned that the coming hours could prove decisive in the southern region, foreshadowing major developments that might unravel the regime’s control. The withdrawal of regime officer families from towns like Izraa and al-Qiniya toward Damascus further highlights the regime’s growing fears of losing its grip on the region.

Mass demonstrations have spread throughout Daraa, particularly in Ma’araba, Nahta, Tafas, and Tal Shihab, with protesters demanding the fall of the regime and expressing solidarity with the ongoing revolution in northern Syria.

Northern Syria: Victories Rekindle Hope

Under the banner of the “battle to deter aggression,” opposition factions continue to score major victories over the Syrian regime in Aleppo and Idlib, capturing dozens of towns and villages. They are now advancing on the outskirts of Hama, reigniting hope among the Syrian people for liberation from the tyranny that has defined the regime’s rule.

These military successes, after years of repression and siege, signify a new chapter in the struggle for freedom. The revolutionaries’ message is clear: tyranny has no place in the Levant. Despite the sacrifices, the flame of resistance remains strong, and the belief in eventual victory—”If you help God, He will help you and establish your feet”—continues to drive the revolution forward.

The Revolution’s Message: No Place for Tyrants

The escalating popular anger in Suweida and Daraa, coupled with military victories in the north, sends a strong message to the Syrian regime and its allies: the revolution is alive and unstoppable. The people of both the south and the north are proving that the battle for freedom is far from over and will persist until the regime falls.

International Reactions: Shifting Dynamics

Iran has weighed in on the conflict, with President Massoud Bezeshkian claiming that crimes in the region are being carried out with direct support from the United States and European powers. Iran seeks to bolster its relations with neighboring countries to foster stability and peace, though its backing of the Assad regime remains a point of contention.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi met with Syrian regime official Bassam al-Sabbagh to discuss the escalating situation in northern Syria. Safadi reiterated Jordan’s call for a political solution to the Syrian crisis, emphasizing the importance of preserving Syria’s sovereignty and protecting its citizens from further conflict.

In Washington, National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savitt criticized the Syrian regime’s dependence on both Russia and Iran, suggesting that it had led to the collapse of its defenses in the north. The U.S. is closely monitoring the situation and engaging in regional diplomatic efforts to seek a resolution.

Damascus on Alert: Accusations of Turkish Involvement

As the opposition makes advances in the north, authorities in Damascus are reportedly on high alert. Syrian state television has accused Turkey of orchestrating the attacks, labeling them a “Turkish betrayal.” At the same time, there is growing frustration in Damascus over the lack of direct military support from Russia, its longtime ally, further complicating the regime’s position in the ongoing conflict.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.