The Challenges of Ahmad al-Sharaa’s Leadership: Navigating Critiques and Building a Civil State in Syria

The fall of Bashar al-Assad and the rise of Ahmad al-Sharaa—formerly Abu Muhammad al-Jolani—have ushered Syria into an uncertain transition. Al-Sharaa’s leadership has been met with a chorus of critiques from civil society, journalists, and international observers, raising questions about his ability to establish legitimacy and build a democratic civil state. This analysis synthesizes the insights of journalists and commentators from Daraj and Al-Modon to examine the key challenges facing al-Sharaa’s administration and the steps he must take to meet them.

Civil Society’s Call for Transparency

Syrian civil society has emerged as a vocal critic of Ahmad al-Sharaa’s leadership, as documented by the Al-Modon Media Team. A letter signed by over 2,000 activists expressed both gratitude for the regime change and alarm over the absence of clear governance mechanisms. Activists emphasized the need for a constitutional framework to govern the transitional period, warning that the lack of a defined structure risks fueling instability and public disillusionment.

The activists highlighted the National Conference as a pivotal moment in Syria’s reconstruction, calling for meticulous preparation to avoid undermining its credibility. Their message underscores a fundamental demand: the establishment of a transparent, inclusive process to rebuild trust and set the foundation for a democratic state.

Foreign Fighters: A Strategic and Ethical Dilemma

A significant challenge for al-Sharaa’s administration lies in managing the thousands of foreign fighters who remain in Syria. As Daraj journalists Zahi Naddour and Jana Barakat reported, these fighters have played integral roles in various factions, including Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Al-Sharaa’s controversial decision to promote foreign fighters to senior military ranks has drawn widespread criticism, with many—including the United States, France, and Germany—condemning the move as a threat to his administration’s credibility.

Hussam Jazmati, a researcher cited by Daraj, described the decision as both illegal and strategically flawed, arguing that it alienates Syrians while undermining the administration’s legitimacy. Jazmati proposed an alternative approach: integrating defected Syrian officers and employing a transparent legal framework to address the foreign fighter dilemma.

The Void of Leadership Communication

Diana Ittawi’s commentary in Daraj draws parallels between Bashar al-Assad’s opaque rhetoric and Ahmad al-Sharaa’s current communication strategy. Assad’s vague promises and conspiratorial framing in 2011 exacerbated the Syrian people’s frustrations, fostering mistrust and prolonging the crisis. Similarly, al-Sharaa’s reluctance to directly address the public has left a void in leadership communication, eroding trust and alienating the population.

While al-Sharaa has engaged with influencers, businessmen, and religious figures, his silence on pressing issues—such as transitional justice and the plight of the disappeared—reflects a selective and exclusionary approach. This absence of transparent public discourse risks deepening the divide between leadership and the people.

Learning from the Intelligence Files

The intelligence files of the Assad regime’s Palestine Branch, as reviewed by Daraj reporters Zahi Naddour and Jana Barakat, offer insights into Ahmad al-Sharaa’s evolution as a cunning and pragmatic leader. The documents reveal al-Sharaa’s ability to outmaneuver Assad’s intelligence apparatus, demonstrating his strategic acumen and adaptability.

However, this pragmatism, while instrumental in his rise, now raises questions about his priorities as Syria’s leader. His administration’s decisions, such as the controversial promotion of foreign fighters, suggest a reliance on loyalty networks rather than the inclusive policies needed to build a sustainable and democratic state.

What Must Be Done to Build a Civil State

To address critiques and establish a legitimate civil state, Ahmad al-Sharaa must take decisive actions to address the primary concerns of Syrians and the international community:

Engage in Transparent Public Communication: Al-Sharaa should deliver a clear and comprehensive speech that lays out his vision for Syria’s future. This address must detail governance plans, the role of the National Conference, and a roadmap for transitional justice. Transparent communication is critical to rebuilding trust and bridging the gap between leadership and the people.

Establish a Constitutional Framework: Drafting a transitional constitutional instrument is essential for providing clarity and structure during the interim period. This framework must ensure rights and freedoms while addressing public fears of authoritarian regression.

Reevaluate the Approach to Foreign Fighters: Effectively addressing the issue of foreign fighters requires a systematic and legal approach. Lessons can be drawn from Bosnia’s experience by implementing a transparent naturalization process and fostering public dialogue to promote coexistence and resolve security concerns.

Prioritize Transitional Justice: Resolving the fate of the disappeared and ensuring accountability for crimes are vital for building trust and healing societal divisions. Al-Sharaa must actively engage with victims’ families and human rights organizations to address these issues with urgency and transparency.

Invest in Development and Services: Redirecting resources from military operations and taxation toward sustainable development projects will improve the lives of ordinary Syrians. Such investments can foster goodwill and lend credibility to the interim administration, demonstrating a genuine commitment to the nation’s well-being.

By addressing these areas with clarity and determination, Ahmad al-Sharaa can lay the foundation for a legitimate and inclusive civil state in Syria.

Conclusion: A Defining Moment for Ahmad al-Sharaa

The critiques leveled against Ahmad al-Sharaa’s administration reflect the immense challenges of rebuilding Syria. As Diana Ittawi observes, fear and evasion are incompatible with true leadership. To succeed, al-Sharaa must break free from the shadow of his past and embrace a bold, transparent, and inclusive vision for Syria’s future.

Whether al-Sharaa can rise to this challenge remains to be seen. The Syrian people, long marginalized and weary of unfulfilled promises, deserve leadership that recognizes their agency and aspirations. This is al-Sharaa’s moment to prove that his leadership can transcend the critiques and guide Syria toward a civil, democratic state.