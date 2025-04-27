In a solemn and historic moment, official delegations from around the world gathered at the Vatican to bid farewell to His Holiness Pope Francis, who passed away on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88, following twelve years at the helm of the Catholic Church. His papacy was marked by bold reformist efforts, profound humanitarian advocacy, and outspoken support for oppressed peoples, notably the Syrian people.

Representing the Syrian Arab Republic, Hind Kabawat, Minister of Social Affairs and Labour, traveled to Rome to participate in the funeral rites, carrying with her both a symbolic and political message that extends beyond the formalities of international protocol.

Details of Syria’s Participation

Minister Hind Kabawat arrived in Rome to officially represent Syria at the funeral ceremonies.

She joined dignitaries and delegations from across the globe at the Vatican’s official events honoring Pope Francis, signaling Syria’s reintegration into the international diplomatic community after years of enforced isolation.

Significance and Implications of Syria’s Presence

Syria’s Reemergence on the International Stage

Syria’s participation in this significant global event illustrates its renewed engagement with the international community, shedding the isolation that characterized its former regime. It symbolizes the country’s effort to project an image of legitimacy, normalcy, and commitment to global values.

A Tribute to Pope Francis’ Stance on Syria

Throughout his papacy, Pope Francis consistently championed the plight of the Syrian people:

He persistently called for an end to the bloodshed and held the international community morally responsible for the suffering of Syrian children.

He urged global powers to ensure the safety and welfare of Syrian refugees and displaced persons.

In June 2019, he dispatched a letter to the ousted Syrian president, demanding an end to the conflict, humane treatment of detainees, and the advancement of serious political negotiations.

Following the downfall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in December 2024, Pope Francis addressed the victorious “Operation Deterrence” fighters, encouraging them to establish stability and promote national unity in Syria—a rare intervention from a sitting pope in the midst of a political transition.

The Symbolism of Hind Kabawat’s Role

The choice of Hind Kabawat as Syria’s representative is particularly meaningful:

As a prominent civil society activist and advocate for dialogue and coexistence, Kabawat embodies the new Syrian government’s emphasis on justice, reconciliation, and social welfare.

Her participation sends a powerful message of Syria’s alignment with humanitarian values, echoing Pope Francis’ enduring commitment to the marginalized and the vulnerable.

Context of Pope Francis’ Passing

The death of Pope Francis marks the end of an era characterized by significant, albeit contentious, reform efforts within the Catholic Church.

As the first Latin American pope, his legacy will endure as a testament to compassion, inclusivity, and moral leadership on issues of migration, social justice, and peacebuilding.

Syria’s official presence at Pope Francis’ funeral carries profound symbolic weight:

It honors the memory of a spiritual leader who stood firmly with the Syrian people during their darkest hours, and it signals Syria’s earnest intention to reclaim its place within the international community.

In a broader sense, it affirms the Syrian government’s new commitment to the universal values of dignity, justice, and pluralism—values that Pope Francis championed with unwavering conviction.

