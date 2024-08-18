SNHR: 43 Killed Under Torture by Regime Nine Months After International Court of Justice Decision

The Syrian Network for Human Rights issued its third periodic report on Thursday, titled “Nine Months After the International Court of Justice’s Decision: The Syrian Regime Has Killed at Least 43 People Due to Torture and Arrested at Least 756 Civilians, Including Nine Children and 24 Women.”

The report highlights that the Syrian regime continues to flagrantly violate its obligations under international law. Despite the legal requirements imposed by the International Court of Justice, the regime has taken no meaningful steps to end torture in its detention centers. On the contrary, the Syrian Network for Human Rights has documented the regime’s increased targeting of resident citizens, as well as refugees and returnees to areas under its control.

756 Cases of Arbitrary Arrests

During the period covered by the report, the Syrian Network for Human Rights documented severe and systematic violations in detention centers controlled by the Syrian regime. These violations include torture and both physical and psychological abuse of detainees. The network recorded at least 756 cases of arbitrary arrest, including nine children and 24 women, who were detained in the regime’s detention centers. Of these, 97 were released, while 659 have been subjected to enforced disappearances. These violations occurred between November 16, 2023, and August 15, 2024, following the International Court of Justice’s decision.

