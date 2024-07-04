Syria’s Ambassador Criticizes Commission of Inquiry on Syria for Unrealistic and Unprofessional Conclusions

Syria’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Ambassador Haydar Ali Ahmad, expressed criticism of the Commission of Inquiry on Syria, stating that its findings are disconnected from reality and lack a professional perspective. Ahmad argued that the Commission’s allegations of human rights concerns are inconsistent with the exploitation of noble causes to threaten entire populations.

During the 56th session of the Human Rights Council, Ahmad declared that the Commission’s work does not merit a response, citing its unprofessional methodology and conclusions. He emphasized the need for the Human Rights Council to invest in available tools based on respect for international law, rather than engaging in repetitive political displays.

Ahmad highlighted Syria’s efforts to liberate its territories from terrorism, restore security and stability, and improve the humanitarian situation for all citizens. He stressed the importance of cooperation with Syria and an end to unilateral coercive measures to create a conducive environment for the voluntary return of refugees.

The Syrian Representative reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to strengthening its national legislative and institutional frameworks concerning human rights, in accordance with its international obligations. Ahmad called for objective consideration of Syria’s efforts, urging discussions to be free from negativity and bias.

