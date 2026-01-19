Syrian President on Agreement with SDF: “A Victory for All Syrians”

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa announced a new agreement to halt hostilities with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), describing it as a pivotal step toward reinforcing national unity and reestablishing state authority across all Syrian territory.

In an interview with Al-Modon, Sharaa said the deal represents “a victory for all Syrians,” expressing hope that it will serve as a foundation for development and reconstruction in the coming phase. He underscored that the Syrian state remains a unified and centralized entity, and that its institutions “will be present in every part of the country.”

The agreement—comprising 14 articles—includes an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, the integration of SDF civilian institutions into the Syrian state, and the transfer of control over border crossings to the government in Damascus. It also guarantees the safety of SDF fighters and administrative personnel.

Sharaa noted the significant international attention surrounding the deal, pointing to close monitoring by the United States, France, Turkey, and other countries. He voiced optimism that the agreement will help stabilize the region and strengthen security.

The president’s remarks mark a notable development in Syria’s protracted conflict, with the agreement widely viewed as a critical step toward restoring stability and consolidating sovereignty in the country’s northeast.

