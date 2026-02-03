Syrian President Meets Kurdish National Council in Damascus, Affirms Commitment to National Partnership

In a meeting widely viewed as a significant step toward strengthening national partnership, President Ahmad Al-Sharaa received a delegation from the Kurdish National Council (KNC) at the People’s Palace in Damascus on Tuesday. The high-level encounter marks the first such meeting between the two sides.

According to official sources speaking to Al-Thawra, the presidential meeting followed a preparatory session held on Monday, during which Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaybani met with a KNC delegation headed by Mohamed Ismail. The delegation included Suleiman Oso, Fasla Yousef, Faisal Yousef, and Nemat Dawood.

Commitment to Unity and Kurdish Rights

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to its territorial integrity and national unity. Minister Al-Shaybani emphasized the importance of advancing equal citizenship and safeguarding the cultural and social rights of Kurdish citizens within a unified Syrian state.

KNC Calls for Constitutional Recognition

For its part, the KNC delegation underscored the need for constitutional recognition of the Kurdish people and the protection of their political, national, and cultural rights, reflecting their historical role and partnership in shaping Syria’s future. The Council described Presidential Decree No. 13 as a positive step toward meeting these aspirations.

In a separate statement, the KNC said the meeting reflects its “growing political presence and role in representing the Kurdish cause,” which it characterized as a “just national issue” that must be fully acknowledged in any future political settlement.

The Council added that discussions touched on the need to open a serious political dialogue capable of establishing genuine national partnership and laying the foundations for the representation of all Syrian components within a pluralistic and democratic state.

Agreement with SDF Seen as Pathway to Dialogue

The KNC also noted that the agreement reached on January 30 between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), together with Presidential Decree No. 13, could serve as an entry point for launching substantive national dialogue between Damascus and representatives of the Kurdish people.

Such dialogue, the Council stated, should aim to secure legitimate national rights, address historical grievances, and enshrine these rights within constitutional frameworks. It expressed hope that the agreement would be implemented responsibly and sustainably, helping to reduce tensions, ease humanitarian suffering, and create conditions for the return of displaced persons to their homes.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.