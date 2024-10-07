Syrian Negotiation Commission Supports Formation of Lobbies in Decision-Making Capitals. What are the Details?

The Syrian Negotiation Commission hosted a multi-session seminar in Berlin, featuring the German envoy to Syria, Stefan Schneck.

Numerous representatives from the Syrian community and civil society organizations attended the seminar, where they discussed the political solution in Syria and the importance of enhancing participation from Syrian communities worldwide.

Dr. Badr Jamous, head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission, stated that the seminar is part of a series aimed at supporting the formation of lobbies in key decision-making capitals and developing a unified strategy for Syrians to address international challenges. In an interview with Syria TV, Jamous highlighted the international community’s inaction in enforcing resolutions and emphasized the commission’s goal to create a lobby that pressures the United Nations, the Syrian regime, and its allies to implement these resolutions.

Candid sessions

Jamous noted that the sessions were open and comprehensive, reviewing the latest political developments following the Commission’s visit to the United Nations and the General Assembly. During this visit, the political process was discussed, and committees were established to address key issues. He emphasized that these meetings aimed to develop a unified strategy among all Syrians to confront shared challenges.

Regarding the situation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jamous highlighted this issue as a major topic of discussion with the German Foreign Ministry, as well as during meetings in New York with the UN Secretary-General and the Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen.

Jamous expressed deep concern for the lives of Syrians in Lebanon, where over 1.5 million refugees face severe restrictions imposed by Syrian regime authorities, including barriers to re-entry and fines at the border. He urged the international community and Arab nations to provide support and assistance to Syrians in Lebanon. Additionally, he referenced his meeting with the German Foreign Ministry, where he called for urgent aid for Syrians enduring harsh conditions, both in Lebanon and in northern Syria.

Returnee Protection Efforts

Regarding efforts to protect refugees returning from Lebanon, Jamous emphasized that the Commission has called for international protection for these individuals, noting that there has been no response to this appeal thus far. He expressed concern that returnees to Syria may face arrest or harassment at the border, as the regime continues to persecute them, even in humanitarian matters.

On the promises received by the Commission to improve the conditions of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, Jamous mentioned some positive responses from countries like Qatar and Turkey, as well as from the United Nations. He stressed that the Commission remains committed to providing the necessary support to Syrian refugees in Lebanon, highlighting the extremely difficult humanitarian situation there.

Concerning the security risks faced by returnees to Syria, Jamous explained that the Commission is monitoring this issue through a legal office that documents cases and communicates with UN envoy Geir Pedersen and the UN Secretary-General.

Finally, the head of the Syrian Negotiation Commission indicated that the Commission plans to hold seminars and meetings with Syrian communities worldwide in the future, including in Paris, Washington, Brussels, and within Syria, as part of an ongoing consultative process with all Syrians.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.