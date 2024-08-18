Syrian Foreign Minister Condemns Global Silence on Israeli Actions, Calls for Collective Action Against Coercive Measures

Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faysal Mekdad delivered a powerful address on Saturday, highlighting the global erosion of values due to the international community’s silence on what he described as “genocidal crimes” by Israel against the Palestinian people. His remarks were made via video during the third Voice of Global South Summit (VOGSS), hosted by India.

In his speech, Mekdad criticized Western countries that profess to uphold human rights but continue to support Israel, a nation he accused of perpetrating ongoing crimes and massacres in both the occupied Syrian Golan and Palestine. He emphasized the contradiction between these countries’ stated values and their actions, arguing that their support for Israel undermines their credibility on human rights issues.

Mekdad called for global solidarity in opposing these injustices, particularly the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and its allies. He argued that these measures are causing widespread economic damage and worsening the living conditions for people in Syria.

“We must work together to force those countries to stop imposing inhumane unilateral coercive measures that are destroying economies,” Mekdad stated, stressing the need for collective action against these policies.

The Minister also expressed his gratitude to India and the countries of the Global South that have supported Syria during these challenging times. He reiterated Syria’s commitment to the goals of sustainable development and the pursuit of security and peace in the region.

Mekdad’s speech underscored Syria’s stance in aligning with the Global South, advocating for a united front against coercive economic practices and in favour of human rights and development.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.