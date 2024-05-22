Syrian Delegation Arrives in Tehran to Participate in Funeral of Iranian President and Companions

The Syrian Arab Republic delegation, led by Prime Minister Hussein Arnos, has arrived in Tehran to participate in the funeral ceremony of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions. This high-level delegation includes the Economy and Foreign Trade Minister, Dr. Muhammad Samer al-Khalil, and National Security Advisor Affairs in the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Major General Ali Mamlouk.

The arrival of the Syrian delegation underscores the deep and enduring ties between Syria and Iran. In a statement made on May 21, 2024, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Fayssal Mekdad, expressed the profound sorrow felt by the Syrian people over the tragic demise of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions. Mekdad emphasized that Syrians share in the grief of their Iranian counterparts.

Mekdad highlighted President Raisi’s unwavering support for Syria in its struggle against the terrorist war imposed upon it, crediting this solidarity as instrumental in bolstering the resolve of the Syrian people and leadership. He noted that the strategic relations between Syria and Iran were significantly strengthened by the visits of President Bashar al-Assad to Tehran in 2022 and President Raisi’s visit to Damascus in May of the previous year.

Reflecting on the longstanding alliance between the two nations, Mekdad underscored that their ties have been firmly rooted since the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979. He affirmed that the relationship will remain resilient, with both countries united in their rejection of US and Western hegemony and interference. Additionally, Mekdad reiterated the shared commitment to the Palestinian cause and the opposition to the Zionist entity, which both nations view as a common adversary.

The Syrian delegation’s presence at the funeral is a testament to the solidarity and enduring partnership between Syria and Iran during this period of mourning and beyond.

