Support for Democracy and Freedoms Coalition Launched in Damascus

Damascus witnessed a significant political milestone on Thursday evening, December 23, 2025, with the official launch of the “Support for Democracy and Freedoms Coalition.” This initiative brings together several prominent Syrian political and civil forces, including the Syrian Constitutional Party, the National Democratic Bloc, the Communist Action Party, the Third Independence Movement, the National Current of Damascus Merchants, the Forum for Democratic Civil Dialogue, and the Union of Syrians in the Diaspora.

The coalition members convened at the Europa Hotel in Damascus, where they held three sessions to deliberate the concept of the alliance. The discussions were driven by a shared belief in the urgency of addressing the opportunities and challenges arising from the fall of the Assad regime.

Foundational Pillars

In their concluding statement, the coalition outlined two core principles as the foundation for Syria’s transition.

The first pillar advocates for a democratic governance system in the new Syrian republic, emphasizing political pluralism, a genuine separation of powers across the executive, legislative, and judicial branches, and safeguards to prevent the executive and security apparatus from encroaching on the other branches. It further stresses the need for a participatory political landscape that eliminates the risk of a return to political despotism in any form or ideology.

The second pillar focuses on building the republic on the principles of citizenship and equality, ensuring no discrimination based on ethnicity, religion, sect, or gender. It also calls for recognizing Syria’s national diversity, guaranteeing the rights to citizenship, language, and culture, and upholding freedoms such as political association, professional unions, media, expression, and access to information.

Official Documents

The coalition issued two key documents during the meeting:

The Coalition’s Vision for Governance in the New Syrian Republic. A Roadmap for the Transitional Phase.

These documents, as stated in the final communiqué, serve as a foundation for collaboration among coalition members, partnerships with other national and democratic forces, engagement with the new leadership, and communication with citizens across Syria.

Open Invitation and Call to Action

The coalition emphasized that it remains open to the inclusion of additional Syrian political and civil entities, provided they align with its foundational documents. It also expressed its commitment to fostering collaboration among democratic and civil forces to strengthen a broad, inclusive framework for action during this pivotal period in Syria’s history.

Recognizing the existential, political, and economic uncertainties of this phase, the coalition called for swift and coordinated efforts to seize opportunities and address the nation’s challenges.

Leadership Structure

In the closing session, the coalition elected its leadership team, including Hussam Miro (Head of the Syrian Constitutional Party) as General Coordinator, Basil Koueifi (Head of the National Democratic Bloc) as Deputy General Coordinator, and Thabit Baara (Head of the Union of Syrians in the Diaspora) as Secretary. A 14-member General Secretariat was also formed, representing all participating political and civil organizations.

The Support for Democracy and Freedoms Coalition” represents a significant step in uniting Syria’s democratic forces during a critical juncture, with aspirations to shape the nation’s political future for generations to come.