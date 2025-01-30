Sharaa’s Transitional Presidency: A Coup or a Necessary Step?

In a murky scenario that has raised numerous questions and political challenges, military faction leaders convened in Damascus on Wednesday evening with the commander-in-chief of the new Syrian administration, Ahmad al-Sharaa, to install him as the country’s interim president. This move, accompanied by sovereign decisions including the suspension of the constitution and the dissolution of the People’s Assembly, raises concerns about its legitimacy and impact on Syria’s future.

Victory Speech and Transition Announcement

Ahmad al-Sharaa delivered a “victory speech” at a conference declaring the triumph of the Syrian revolution, attended by numerous leaders of military factions and Syrian revolutionary forces. Despite the absence of official media coverage, the event was broadcast on Telegram channels affiliated with the Military Operations Department. The conference featured speeches by al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, as well as an announcement of decisions by Colonel Hassan Abdulghani, spokesperson for the Operations Department.

In his speech, al-Sharaa emphasized: “Today we are at a historic crossroads, which requires serious and comprehensive work to rebuild the country. The next stage will not be easy, but it is an opportunity to realize what we have fought for for many years.”

According to al-Sharaa, the next phase will focus on: “Filling the power vacuum and maintaining civil peace. Building state institutions and establishing a developmental economic structure. Restoring Syria to its international and regional status.”

Al-Sharaa added: “Syria needs strong leadership that is aware of the challenges. There is no room for complacency in achieving stability and rebuilding the state on solid foundations.”

Pivotal Decisions and Broad Powers

Colonel Hassan Abdul Ghani announced that al-Sharaa would assume the duties of the presidency and represent the country in international forums. He was also authorised to form a temporary legislative council for the transitional period until a permanent constitution is approved.

In his statement, Abdelghani said: “These steps are not just transitional measures; they are the foundation on which we will build the future of the new Syria. We emphasize our commitment to achieving justice and ensuring that all segments of the Syrian people are represented in the decision-making process.”

From a legal standpoint, human rights lawyer and academic Ibrahim Abdel Rahman explains that suspending the constitution without adopting a transitional governing council in accordance with the Geneva Communique creates a dangerous legal vacuum. He told 963+: “Ahmed al-Sharaa has no legal right to become president by some military commanders, as he is a de facto president and not by law and the constitution.”

Abdel Rahman added: “If we are talking about real legitimacy, it cannot be achieved without a clear constitutional process that guarantees the participation of all actors. Bypassing the constitution in this way may lead to more divisions and instability.”

He noted that the international community was seeking to return Syria to the Arab and international fold, making the imposition of individual decisions internationally unacceptable. He calls for an inclusive national conference to form a transitional governing council, arguing that the 1950 constitution could be a preliminary step towards free elections.

Has the Will of the People Been Marginalized?

The political scene indicates that al-Sharaa’s appointment was made within a narrow military circle, bypassing the concepts of democracy called for by the Syrian revolution since 2011. According to analysts, this move constitutes a deviation from the path of a pluralistic political transition, as no broad consultations with political and social forces were held during the inauguration process.

Political analyst Fadi al-Mansour said: “Any political transition requires a broad national consensus, not just decisions made by a military group. If this approach continues, we may witness a new wave of protests and unrest.”

Al-Mansour added to 963+: “The international community will also not view this development positively. There are international obligations that must be observed, and any violation of these obligations may lead to further political isolation of Syria.”

Challenges and Benefits

Syria continues to face a state of uncertainty as political and social forces diverge, and as the transition remains unclear, fears of reproducing a centralized model of governance that marginalizes pluralism are growing. National forces must seek a broad political consensus, rather than accepting any fait accompli that might perpetuate a monolithic authority.

Syrian diplomat Bashar Ali al-Hajj Ali emphasized the need for a clear roadmap, telling 963+: “No transition can succeed without a clear timeline and practical measures to include all components of the Syrian people in the political decision-making process. The biggest challenge today is to build a new system that transcends the mistakes of the past and achieves justice for all.”

In the end, the question remains open: Will Ahmad al-Sharaa be able to lead Syria towards a stable and democratic future, or will his decisions deepen divisions and disrupt the desired political process?

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.