SDF Forces Repel Turkey-Backed Attacks on Syria’s Manbij

The Manbij Military Council, a key component of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), announced on Sunday that it successfully thwarted an assault by Turkey-backed armed opposition factions, aka the Syrian National Army (SNA), targeting the city of Manbij in northern Syria.

The attack led to clashes that resulted in dozens of casualties among the attacking factions.

In an official statement, the Council affirmed that its fighters, in collaboration with the al-Bab Military Council, continue to repel relentless attacks by Turkey-backed SNA factions on Manbij and its surrounding countryside.

These operations have inflicted significant losses on the attackers, both in terms of casualties and their operational momentum, the Council added.

The statement also refuted claims circulating on social media by sources linked to these factions, which falsely alleged territorial gains in the region.

The Council dismissed these assertions as baseless attempts to mask their operational failures.

Meanwhile, the SDF reported fierce engagements at one of Manbij’s strategic entrances, highlighting the intensity of ongoing confrontations between SDF fighters and Turkey-backed groups.

For several days, the attackers have launched a series of coordinated offensives on Manbij and its outskirts in an effort to gain control of the area.

However, the SDF’s determined resistance has successfully contained these incursions, maintaining control over the city and its surrounding regions.

