SDF Attack on National Army Threatens to Ignite Fronts



The Syrian Interim Government has vowed to respond to a deadly attack launched by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) against the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), describing it as the “most violent” and deadliest in recent times. This attack followed a rocket assault on civilian areas in the city of al-Bab, northeast of Aleppo, stoking fears of a return to heightened tensions and potential escalation between the two sides along various battlefronts to the west and east of the Euphrates River.

The Interim Government, which administers areas controlled by the Syrian opposition in northern Syria, issued a statement confirming that the National Army had been ordered to retaliate intensively against the sources of fire. The government also called on international actors to refrain from supporting militias responsible for killing innocent civilians. According to the statement, more than eight rockets landed in al-Bab on Sunday, with the projectiles reportedly originating from areas under joint control by Syrian regime forces, Iranian militias, and the SDF. The attack resulted in two fatalities and left approximately 15 others wounded, the majority of whom were women and children, according to the Syrian White Helmets.

In response, the National Coalition condemned the attack on Monday as a “war crime,” emphasizing that its purpose was to destabilize the opposition-held areas and exacerbate military escalation, civilian suffering, and displacement.

Hours after the rocket shelling of al-Bab, SDF fighters launched another deadly assault, killing 15 members of the National Army and wounding several others in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo during an attack at midnight on Sunday into Monday. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that SDF groups infiltrated positions held by the “Liberation and Construction Movement” (a faction aligned with the National Army) in the al-Daghlbash area of Aleppo’s countryside. Violent clashes followed, with both sides using heavy and medium weapons. The result was the death of 15 National Army fighters, with additional casualties.

Multiple sources within the National Army described the situation as a “tragedy,” and some confirmed to The New Arab that an investigation into the incident is underway. The sources noted that the SDF’s attack on their positions was significant, with widespread infiltration. The Army has emphasized that a response is imminent.

Hisham Askif, a commander in the opposition National Army, told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the SDF’s actions were part of an ongoing effort to destabilize northern Syria. He noted that military operations against the SDF had intensified in recent months, particularly with the support of Turkish forces. Regarding the attack on Al-Bab, Askif said it was likely a preemptive strike by the SDF to thwart any impending military actions against them.

He added that the National Army’s response would involve intensified shelling of SDF positions, emphasizing that expelling the group from the region is essential to restoring security and stability. “This will happen as soon as possible,” he asserted.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.