Salvation Government Calls on the Fatah al-Mubin to Protect Civilians in Northern Syria

The Salvation Government has urged the Fatah al-Mubin operations room to take immediate and decisive measures to protect civilians and their property in northwestern Syria amid escalating Russian and Iranian attacks.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Department of Political Affairs of the Salvation Government reported a surge in attacks by Iranian militias, resulting in the deaths of eight civilians, injuries to 38 others, and the displacement of over 10,000 families from their homes.

“These indiscriminate attacks threaten regional stability and exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. We call on the Fatah al-Mubin operations room to act swiftly to hold the perpetrators accountable and ensure the protection of civilians and their property,” the statement emphasized.

The statement reaffirmed the Salvation Government’s commitment to taking all necessary measures to defend civilians and uphold their right to live in safety and dignity in their homeland.

According to the report, regime forces and Iranian militias conducted 1,782 attacks using various types of weapons in northwestern Syria during September, displacing approximately 55,000 people internally.

Escalation in northwestern Syria

The northwestern region of Syria has experienced significant military escalation by regime forces over the past few weeks, marked by intensified artillery and rocket shelling that has resulted in numerous civilian casualties.

On September 29, regime forces targeted the city of Sarmin in eastern Idlib with heavy artillery, leading to civilian deaths and injuries. Additionally, residential neighborhoods in the town of Kefraya, east of Idlib, were hit by artillery and rockets, resulting in the deaths of six civilians, including two women and an elderly man, and injuring 11 others, among them five children and two women.

In the last 24 hours, Russian warplanes conducted approximately 50 airstrikes across the Idlib, Lattakia, and Hama countrysides, injuring several civilians and damaging a power station, rendering it inoperative.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.