Protest in Damascus Dispersed Amid Clashes Over Coastal Region Deaths

A protest in Marjeh Square, Damascus, held in solidarity with the victims of military operations in Syria’s coastal region, was forcibly dispersed on Sunday after clashes erupted between demonstrators and a group of angry youths.

Activists had called for a silent vigil the previous night to condemn the “crimes committed against security personnel and civilians in the coastal region.”

One protester told North Press that a group of young men from outside the gathering stormed the demonstration, leading to verbal altercations and physical scuffles between the two sides.

The protesters had raised banners calling for the protection of civilians, accountability for those responsible for the killings, and the formation of an inclusive government. However, according to witnesses, the assailants shouted sectarian slogans as they disrupted the gathering.

Security forces reportedly fired warning shots into the air to break up the confrontation, but no official statement has been issued regarding the incident.

