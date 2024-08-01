President Bashar al-Assad: Honoring the Brave and Evolving Military Service

On the 79th anniversary of the Syrian Arab Army Day, President Bashar al-Assad addressed the armed forces, acknowledging their role in the country’s recovery.

In his speech, President al-Assad highlighted the current phase of reconstruction and progress, emphasizing the need for collective effort to consolidate stability and restore security.

Additionally, President al-Assad issued Legislative Decree No. (20) of 2024, amending the Military Service Law. The decree introduces greater flexibility and support for military reserve personnel, including:

Allowing individuals with minimal or partial disability to pay cash compensation for exemption from reserve duty

Granting an exemption from reserve duty to soldiers who have completed ten years of voluntary service under the new volunteer contract

These changes aim to recognize and support those who have dedicated themselves to military service.

Syria continues to work towards stability and development, with a focus on military service updates and recovery efforts.

