President Assad Discusses with Central Command Role of Baath Bloc in People’s Assembly

The Secretary-General of the Arab Socialist Baath Party, President Bashar al-Assad, chaired a meeting of the party’s central leadership, where various party matters were discussed, particularly those related to the Central Committee and the Baath Party’s strategy within the People’s Assembly.

During the meeting, the development of an internal system for the Central Committee was approved. This system defines the committee’s role, tasks, and relationship with the central leadership and other party structures. The role of the party’s bloc in the People’s Assembly was also reviewed, focusing on enhancing the internal system of the Assembly.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the party’s support for the independence of the judiciary, as stipulated in the constitution, ensuring that all matters referred from the judiciary to the Assembly uphold the principles of justice and protect the rights of both the state and individuals.

The need to establish a financial system for the party was also recognized, aiming to ensure transparency and financial responsibility regarding the Baath Party’s resources and budget.

