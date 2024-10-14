Political Shifts in Damascus Worry Palestinian Factions: Restrictions and Fears

In Damascus, there are few visible signs of popular solidarity with the current events in southern Lebanon, much like the recent suppression of pro-Palestinian marches following the aggression in Gaza. In the past, such demonstrations were organized by the Baath Party through Syrian regime institutions, but now they are conspicuously absent.

Sources from Palestinian factions in Damascus have told Syria TV that the issuance of permits to march in support of the “axis of resistance” has been prohibited since the start of the Gaza conflict. Recently, the restrictions have become even stricter. Both Palestinian factions and Syrian parties are required to submit requests for approval from security branches to hold marches in support of Palestine and Lebanon, but these requests are often denied, postponed, or limited to specific areas such as camps. Alternatively, they are confined to solidarity gatherings or seminars in closed spaces like cultural centers, trade unions, or factional offices.

Security Restrictions on Palestinian Factions

Palestinian sources emphasize that the justification for this prohibition is the regime’s concern about destabilizing the Syrian political scene. The regime fears that such demonstrations could become targets for Israel or its agents and might be exploited against the Syrian government. Syria’s political silence regarding Lebanon and Gaza has begun to sow doubts among Syrians and Palestinians about the regime’s future moves.

There are also concerns among Palestinian factions in Damascus that further security decisions could halt their activities or close their offices, signaling a shift in Syrian policy toward the “axis of resistance.” This would mark a stark contrast to the regime’s previous approach before and after the Gaza war.

A source noted that some Palestinian factions in Syria have voluntarily scaled back their activities for security reasons, even without direct orders from the regime. This follows a series of security breaches in which Palestinian leaders and fighters were targeted in Lebanon and Syria.

It’s worth recalling that offices of Palestinian factions in Syria were closed in 2002 for over a year due to threats from then-Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon, who condemned Syria’s support of “terrorist factions” under pressure from the U.S. These offices only resumed operations in 2007, following Sharon’s incapacitation.

Restrictions on Palestinians in Syria

In addition to these security concerns, rumors are circulating among Palestinians regarding their future in Syria. Some fear that the regime may begin enforcing restrictions aimed at pushing Palestinians out of the country. This could include measures like halting UNRWA services, discontinuing smart card allocations, or treating Palestinians as foreigners. There is also concern that Palestinians may be forced to settle in Syria by obtaining Syrian identity cards, which would replace the temporary refugee documents that guarantee their right to return and confirm their Palestinian nationality.

UNRWA’s assistance to Palestinians in Syria had already been declining prior to the Gaza war, but Palestinians in Damascus have noted a significant deterioration since the conflict began. Additionally, new decisions by the Syrian regime, such as preventing Palestinians from owning real estate, have raised further concerns.

Doubts About Iranian Support for Hezbollah and Hamas

Meanwhile, Syrians who support the “axis of resistance” are beginning to feel disillusioned. Many in Damascus believe that Syria’s political leadership has not acted in accordance with its historical role within the “axis of resistance” regarding the conflicts in Lebanon and Palestine. There are growing fears that Syria’s stance may be shifting.

Some supporters, particularly in Damascus, have begun expressing dissatisfaction with Iran, accusing it of failing to support Hezbollah and Hamas during the war. They believe Iran may have abandoned these groups in exchange for its own guarantees related to the nuclear negotiations and other diplomatic interests.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.