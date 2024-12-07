Opposition Seizes Homs City as Regime Defense Lines Crumble

Opposition factions have fully taken control of the city of Homs, one of the most prominent cities that rose against the Syrian regime. Colonel Hassan Abdul Ghani, a leader in the “Military Operations Administration,” announced early on Sunday, December 8, the “complete liberation of the city of Homs.” The commander added that regime forces “fled” from the city after several successful nighttime operations, with opposition factions reaching Homs Military Prison and releasing 3,500 detainees held inside.

The regime had previously evacuated Free Syrian Army fighters and their families from Homs in two phases: first from the old neighbourhoods of Homs in May 2014, and then from the al-Waer district in March 2017, transferring them to opposition-controlled areas in northern Syria at the time. The region of Qusayr, where Hezbollah used to maintain a significant presence, was also seized by the opposition. At the same time, Israeli warplanes conducted raids on several sites in Lebanon, including the Josieh crossing in the vicinity of Qusayr. It was reported that a convoy of the Lebanese Hezbollah returning from Syria was targeted.

At the same time, the Al-Mayadeen channel reported, citing a correspondent, that the Syrian army withdrew from the Lattakia mountains towards the city on the Syrian coast

The full control of Homs was preceded by the capture of key neighbourhoods within the city and the seizure of the Mukh checkpoint, the largest and most important checkpoint in Homs countryside, described by the “Military Operations Administration” as the “gateway to Homs.” This followed intense battles with regime forces.

The factions also entered the 26th Division, the town of al-Mashrafa, and 13 other villages and towns on the outskirts of Homs.

Opposition groups operating behind enemy lines carried out “strategic” operations inside the city with a large-scale offensive by opposition factions from multiple fronts. This led to significant collapses in the regime’s defence lines in Homs and its countryside, according to Colonel Hassan Abdul Ghani.

The attack on Homs’ neighbourhoods coincided with the opposition’s full control over the southern Syrian governorates of Daraa, As-Suweida, and Quneitra.

The factions’ influence extended towards the western Damascus countryside, reaching the vicinity of Daraya city in the western Ghouta.

Meanwhile, several areas in Damascus and its countryside witnessed demonstrations where protesters shut down police stations and expelled checkpoints, such as in Harasta and Douma in Eastern Ghouta. However, control in these areas remained unstable.

The factions also seized the towns of Palmyra and al-Qaryatayn in eastern Homs countryside. The regime forces withdrew from several military bases towards Damascus, including the Thaala and Dumayr military airports.

The opposition’s control of Homs currently divides regime-controlled areas into two parts: the first around the capital Damascus and parts of its countryside, and the second in the Syrian coast region (Tartus and Latakia governorates) and parts of western Homs and Hama countryside.

Homs: A Cradle of the Revolution

Homs is one of the key cities that witnessed early demonstrations against the Syrian regime. Its protests gained both domestic and international attention, especially with prominent figures emerging during the revolution, such as Abdul Baset al-Sarout, the goalkeeper of Syria’s youth national team.

The Clock Tower Square in Homs became a symbol of peaceful demonstrations, hosting the largest protests in the city.

The city’s clock tower holds deep symbolic value for its residents, who recall the “Clock Massacre” on April 15, 2011, when regime forces committed a massacre against protesters. This tragic event, known as the “Clock Massacre,” occurred at 1:50 AM on April 19, 2011. Regime forces attacked the sit-in, which had lasted several days and included thousands of civilians, leading to a high number of casualties.

To this day, the exact number of deaths from this massacre remains unknown.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke to Human Rights Watch, many of the protesters in the square during the security forces’ shooting were from villages near Homs, making it difficult for activists to compile a complete list of victims.

Following the incident, activists from Homs reported that 150 individuals who participated in the sit-in were reported missing.

The Local Coordination Committees stated that 35 bodies were found in a landfill near the al-Nasr Cemetery the day after the attack, and 45 funerals were held in the following days.

Homs has also witnessed numerous massacres, some of which were marked by sectarian violence. These incidents included the killing of women and children by stabbing and field executions of civilians by regime forces and pro-regime militias (“Shabiha”), such as in the Karm al-Zeitoun and Houla massacres.

The city suffered widespread destruction due to regime shelling on residential neighbourhoods during clashes with the Free Syrian Army, particularly in its old quarters between 2012 and 2014.

