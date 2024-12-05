Opposition Orders Withdrawal of Armed Presence from Aleppo

The Military Operations Directorate has issued an order to remove visible military manifestations from Aleppo city. This directive includes the prohibition of armed displays, the activation of operational service institutions, and the finalization of procedures for defectors.

On 5 December, the directorate, which oversees factions under the Deterrence of Aggression Operation, called on fighters stationed within Aleppo to relocate to active frontlines.

The directive also bans any movement within the city involving armed military elements, including uniforms, vehicles, and weapons, to prevent “terrorizing the population.” Unauthorized entry into residential properties or real estate, regardless of ownership, is prohibited without prior approval from the city management committee. The establishment of new military headquarters within the city is similarly forbidden.

Factions controlling most of Aleppo have announced that the process of formalizing the status of defectors from the army and police in the “liberated” city will conclude by Monday, 9 December.

Simultaneously, the Salvation Government, which now holds administrative authority in Aleppo following the opposition’s takeover, has begun issuing temporary identification cards for defectors from the Syrian regime. Four application centers have been established at police stations in Al-Salheen, Al-Shahbaa, Bab al-Faraj, and Bab al-Nasr.

According to the Salvation Government’s Ministry of Interior, these temporary IDs aim to facilitate defectors’ movement within Aleppo and regularize their legal status.

Aleppo is cautiously witnessing a gradual revival of daily life. The Salvation Government reports deploying personnel to safeguard public institutions and facilities, reactivating police stations, and restoring essential services. Employees from these sectors have been encouraged to return to their posts.

To assist residents, the Salvation Government’s ‘Free Aleppo City’ platform has published contact details for operational service institutions. These can be accessed through WhatsApp and Telegram for inquiries and support.

