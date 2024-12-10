Opponents Demand a Civilian Syria After Fall of Assad

The rapid and sudden collapse of the former regime forces led, within days, to the arrival of the Military Operations Department, managed by Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), in the Syrian capital, Damascus. This resulted in the flight of Bashar al-Assad and the fall of his father-inherited rule, which had lasted for more than 50 years in the father-son era.

In the wake of Assad’s ouster, Syrian circles are now contemplating the future of the country and its new form of governance.

A leader in the Syrian Democratic Council believes that the first step toward building a future Syria was the overthrow of the “head of tyranny” in Syria, referring to the fallen President Bashar al-Assad.

Ali Rahmoun, the deputy president of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), told North Press, “Regardless of who brought it down, the Syrian people played a significant role in its overthrow,” stressing the need for all Syrians to cooperate in rebuilding Syria.

He expressed his belief that “based on current developments, all Syrian national and democratic forces will play a crucial role in shaping Syria’s future.”

Rahmoun called for the participation of all Syrians, without marginalizing or excluding any party, to work toward a democratic, pluralistic, and decentralized Syria.

He revealed that there is ongoing communication with all Syrian parties, including HTS, through unnamed “intermediaries.”

The SDF leader emphasized their openness to all parties, stating that the Syrian Democratic Council (MSD) would soon initiate communication with all Syrian groups for the country’s future.

He stressed their goal of creating a state that “achieves citizenship and equality for all Syrians, regardless of race, nationality, religion, or ethnicity.”

Syrian opposition politician and former member of the negotiating body, Dr. Yahya al-Aridi, believes it is in the interest of Syrians to aspire to a “civil state.”

Aridi pointed out that the features of future Syria remain unclear. Speaking to North Press, he said, “It is in the interest of Syrians to aspire to a civil state for all its citizens, with equal rights under the law.”

After the fall of the regime was announced, the Syrian opposition coalition issued a statement saying it was working to form a transitional governing body with full executive powers.

The head of the Syrian Coalition, Hadi al-Bahra, told Reuters on the sidelines of the Doha Forum on Sunday, “Syria must undergo an 18-month transition period to provide a ‘safe, neutral, and calm environment’ for free elections.”

However, the Department of Military Operations, run by HTS, announced on Monday that Mohammed al-Bashir, head of the Salvation government in Idlib, has been tasked with forming a new government to manage the transitional period.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.