Nusra Strengthens the Levant Front to Confront Ankara in Aleppo Countryside: Implications for Idlib

Frequent reports from the countryside of Aleppo indicate heightened alert status for the Levant Front in its deployment areas in northern and northeastern Aleppo. This group is currently in conflict with militias loyal to the Turkish administration, as well as with the so-called Interim Government aligned with Ankara. On the fourth of last month, this government issued a decision to dissolve the Suqour al-Shamal militia, which had merged with the Shamiyah before facing military action from Turkish-backed forces, compelling it to disband and transfer its resources to the Interim Ministry of Defense.

Opposition sources linked to the Turkish administration’s militias anticipate a similar decision to dissolve the Levant Front and redistribute its military assets, personnel, and financial resources to the so-called National Army, established by Turkey in the occupied northern and northeastern regions.

Sources confirmed to Al-Watan that leaders of the Levant Front have ordered intensified training courses for their members at affiliated training camps, particularly in Azaz, located north of Aleppo on the Turkish border, which hosts the largest concentration of forces in the area.

It is noteworthy that Shamiyah is informally aligned with the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra, currently operating under the name Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham. This group has previously aided in the capture of Afrin in northern Aleppo, a move that has drawn the ire of the Erdogan administration, which is poised to act against it at an opportune moment.

In this context, opposition sources revealed that Shamiyah has communicated to Ankara its intention to utilize al-Nusra against Turkish-backed militias should a dissolution decision be made. They claim to be prepared for conflict and will not be as easily defeated as their ally, the Suqour al-Shamal, despite recent defections within their ranks, including the departures of the Fifth Brigade, al-Sajidon Lillah Brigades, and the Tajamou Ahl al-Diyar, the latter of which includes three significant blocs now part of the 51st Division within the interim Ministry of Defense.

The Shamiyah has reached out to the militias Ahrar al-Sham – Eastern Section and Ahrar Olan, both of which pledge allegiance to Nusra, seeking their support in the anticipated confrontation with Ankara’s forces. However, these groups are currently preoccupied with tensions in the Hamran area, where violence has erupted following the killing of a member of the so-called Military Police, prompting local clans to demand retribution.

Sources do not rule out the possibility of Shamiyah pledging allegiance to the terrorist leader of al-Nusra, Abu Muhammad al-Julani, in a bid for support against Ankara. This could involve sending military columns to Azaz and al-Bab, strongholds of the Levant Front, in addition to garnering backing from Ahrar Olan and Ahrar al-Sham – Eastern Section, both loyal to him.

The fallout from the current tensions in the Aleppo countryside between Ankara and the Levant is likely to impact Turkey’s relationship with al-Nusra in Idlib negatively. The latter has shifted from cooperation with Ankara to preparing for military action against Syrian Arab Army positions in the “de-escalation” zone. This shift could undermine regional agreements between Moscow and Ankara, further complicating Turkey’s position as it grapples with potential consequences from al-Qaeda’s Syrian branch, including a possible wave of displacement towards its southern border.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.