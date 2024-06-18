More Than 2,500 Tons… SDF Supplying Wheat to Regime in Hassakeh

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have started delivering the first batch of wheat received from farmers in northeastern Syria to the regime’s grain-receiving centers south of Qamishli city.

An informed source told Syria TV that within 24 hours, the SDF moved about 100 tractor-trucks through a regime checkpoint in the village of Damkhiya to areas under the regime’s control south of Qamishli.

According to the source, the trucks transported over 2,500 tons of wheat from the grain receiving center in Qasrak, north of Hassakeh, to the regime’s grain centers in the Qamishli countryside.

The convoy of trucks, escorted by an SDF patrol, passed through the “Girê Spi” checkpoint of the Asayish forces on the international road (M4) north of Hassakeh, reaching regime-controlled areas south of Qamishli.

Witnesses confirmed to Syria TV that dozens of trucks were seen waiting at the main regime checkpoint at the Zuri roundabout near the village of Damkhiya, south of the city.

Witnesses noted that the trucks were loaded with wheat in burlap bags due to the lack of available wheat preservation centers (DOKMA) for the regime.

Local pages circulated images of dozens of trucks loaded with wheat waiting to cross a regime checkpoint on the international road south of Qamishli.

The regime has designated three centers to receive and store grains from farmers: Livestock, Jarmuz, and Al-Tawarij, all located in regime-controlled villages south of Qamishli.

A Deal and Agreement Between the Two Parties

Last month, Syria TV revealed that the Syrian regime and the SDF had struck a deal requiring the latter to supply a total of 500,000 tons of wheat in several batches at a price of 36 cents per kilogram.

The source explained that intensive meetings between officials from the Autonomous Administration, cadres of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), and regime officials resulted in the agreement to supply 500,000 tons of wheat at 36 cents per kilogram.

The source added that recently, PKK cadres informed Syrian Autonomous Administration officials that they would not purchase wheat at a price higher than 32 cents per kilogram, citing budget constraints and full silos from last year’s stock.

The source indicated that the regime would pay the Autonomous Administration in Syrian pounds in installments, provided the wheat was supplied in burlap bags to facilitate storage and transport from SDF-controlled areas to regime areas.

The Autonomous Administration set the purchase price of wheat from farmers in northeastern Syria at 31 cents per kilogram, lower than last year’s price of 43 cents, while the regime set its purchase price at 5,500 Syrian pounds (36 cents).

Protests in Response to Wheat Pricing

Areas in Raqqa and Hassakeh governorates witnessed protests in response to the Autonomous Administration’s wheat purchase pricing, which disappointed farmers’ expectations.

Residents and farmers organized protests in front of the Executive Council, the equestrian checkpoint, and at the western entrance to the city of Raqqa, as well as in the cities of Tabqa and Mansoura in the western countryside.

Local pages reported protests by residents of Amuda in Hassakeh Governorate, objecting to the Autonomous Administration setting the purchase price of a ton of wheat at 310 US dollars.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.