Messages of Reconciliation and Renewal: The Salvation Government and the Future of Syria

The Salvation Government’s Political and Military Operations Departments have issued a series of messages to various communities in Syria, emphasizing unity, reconciliation, and a collective vision for a brighter, inclusive future. These statements, directed at the Alawite community, officers in the regime’s armed forces, and residents of key cities and towns, reflect a broader strategy aimed at addressing decades of societal fractures caused by the Assad regime and fostering solidarity among Syria’s diverse populations.

A Call to the Alawite Community: Breaking the Chains of Sectarianism

The Political Affairs Department addressed the Alawite community with a heartfelt plea, urging them to dissociate from the Assad regime, which it accused of exploiting the sect for its own survival. “The regime has used the Alawite sect against the Syrian people, engaging them in a zero-sum battle through systematic sectarian incitement. This has caused deep societal wounds and fractures in Syria’s social fabric,” the department said.

It called on the Alawite community to join the national project for a united Syria, free from oppression and sectarianism. “The Syrian revolution is a call for freedom, dignity, and justice for all under the roof of Syria. We appreciate that change is challenging, but we believe that wise individuals within the Alawite community can lead the way toward a just and inclusive future.”

Encouraging Defections: A Message to Officers in the Regime’s Army

In a statement to officers, brigade commanders, and battalion leaders in the regime’s armed forces, the Military Operations Department offered safe passage to those willing to defect and lay down their arms. “We are prepared to ensure the safety of any officer who defects and moves to areas under our control in liberated northern Syria,” the department announced.

This statement aligns with a broader effort to minimize bloodshed and facilitate the transition of military personnel away from allegiance to the Assad regime. The department emphasized its commitment to protecting civilians and upholding their safety during military operations.

Messages of Solidarity: Aleppo, Nubul, Zahraa, and Beyond

The Salvation Government also reached out to residents of Aleppo, Nubul, Zahraa, and Salamiyah, highlighting their shared humanity and the need for unity against tyranny. In a message to Aleppo’s residents, the Military Operations Department reassured civilians of its commitment to their safety: “We are your sons and brothers, working to liberate our city from oppression and restore its dignity. Let us join hands to build a bright future together.”

Similarly, messages to the predominantly Shiite towns of Nubul and Zahraa and the Ismaili-majority city of Salamiyah called for rejecting sectarianism and resisting manipulation by external powers like Iran and Hezbollah. “We aspire to build a Syria that accommodates all its people, a state that guarantees justice and dignity for everyone, free from oppression and division,” the statements read.

Reaching Out to Russia: A Vision for Cooperation

In another significant statement, the Political Affairs Department urged Russia to rethink its alignment with the Assad regime. “Our revolution is not against any nation or people, including Russia. We seek to establish mutual respect and positive relations based on shared interests and the aspirations of a free Syria,” it stated.

The department clarified that the Syrian revolution aims to build a nation founded on freedom and dignity, not sectarian or geopolitical rivalries. It expressed hope for Russia’s participation in shaping a democratic and prosperous Syria, emphasizing that the revolution is separate from the broader conflicts, such as the Russian-Ukrainian war.

The Battle for Aleppo: A Turning Point

The recent advancements of revolutionary forces in Aleppo marked a pivotal moment in the protracted Syrian conflict. Years of Assad regime control, bolstered by Iranian militias, had turned Aleppo into a fortress, inaccessible to opposition forces. The “Deterrence of Aggression” battle not only challenged this stronghold but also reignited hope among revolutionary forces for reclaiming lost rights and restoring the spirit of the revolution.

“The liberation of Aleppo is a defining moment in the history of Syria, signaling the possibility of reclaiming justice and dignity for all Syrians,” the Salvation Government declared.

A New Chapter for Syria

Across all its messages, the Salvation Government reiterated its vision for a united Syria, free from sectarianism, oppression, and external manipulation. It called for the solidarity of all Syrian communities—Alawite, Kurdish, Christian, Sunni, Shiite, and others—to reject tyranny and rebuild their nation together.

This collective vision is anchored in principles of justice, dignity, and mutual respect. “The Syrian revolution is a liberation movement, not a war of revenge or exclusion. Together, we can build a Syria that belongs to all its people,” the Salvation Government concluded.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.