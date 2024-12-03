After 33 Years, Man Was Freed as the Opposition Stormed His Prison

The armed opposition in Syria has announced the release of all detainees from Aleppo Central Prison and other security branches as part of a military operation dubbed “Deterrence of Aggression.” This development represents a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict in Syria and has drawn widespread attention from local and international activists, as well as human rights organizations.

Among the freed detainees was Mohammed Othman al-Taqim, better known as Abu Abdullah Kabba, one of the longest-serving prisoners in Syria. Mohammed, now 56, spent an astounding 33 years behind bars after being arrested in 1991 by the State Security Branch in Aleppo based on a false accusation.

During his lengthy imprisonment, Mohammed endured severe physical and psychological torture. His ordeal began in Aleppo’s State Security Branch and later shifted to various branches in Damascus. There, he was charged with being part of secret groups allegedly working to overthrow the political and economic system and was sentenced to life imprisonment by the notorious Al-Midan Military Court. He was subsequently transferred to Saydnaya Prison, infamous for its brutal conditions. For 13 years, he was completely cut off from his family until visits were finally permitted in 2005, allowing him a bittersweet reunion after over a decade of isolation.

In 2011, Mohammed was moved to Aleppo Central Prison, where he endured extremely harsh conditions during the siege from 2012 to 2016. This period was marked by dire humanitarian crises, with prisoners suffering acutely from food and medicine shortages.

Originally from Aleppo, Mohammed has recently regained his freedom and now faces a new life after more than three decades of imprisonment. His release has offered a glimmer of hope to thousands of other detainees and their families, who are still awaiting similar outcomes.

The mass release of detainees has been met with widespread public relief, coupled with persistent calls from human rights organizations to free all political prisoners in Syrian prisons and to uncover the fates of the disappeared. This milestone underscores the urgency of intensifying international pressure on the Syrian regime to release all detainees and to ensure justice is served.

