Mazloum Abdi: We’ll Have Direct relationship With Central Government in Damascus

On Sunday at dawn, ousted President Bashar al-Assad was overthrown, and the government was taken over by opposition factions and the Damascus Liberation Council after seizing control of the capital.

In an interview with Al-Hadath, Abdi explained that their initial presence in the region was driven by the need to fight the Islamic State (IS) and emphasized that the issues in Raqqa should be addressed through dialogue.

He stressed that their relationship would be directly with the central government in Damascus, asserting that all regions and groups in Syria must be represented through inclusive dialogue.

Abdi clarified that they have no relations or alignment with the Assad regime, pointing out that the SDF had been the most powerful force in opposition to the former government.

“We communicate with the Turks through the Americans, with the goal of de-escalation, and we also engage with Tahrir al-Sham via the United States,” Abdi stated.

He expressed the SDF’s readiness to engage with the new authorities in Damascus and their desire to participate in Syria’s political process.

Abdi also noted that Syria is undergoing a significant transformation, with developments in the country’s political landscape unfolding in unexpected ways. He observed that the international powers previously involved in Syria have also shifted.

