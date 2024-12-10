Assigning Mohammed al-Bashir to Head Transitional Syrian Government

The General Command in Syria has appointed Mohammed al-Bashir as the head of a caretaker government, set to serve an interim period until March 1, 2025.

Bashir, 41, announced on Tuesday, December 10, that the ministers of the Salvation government, which has been operating in Idlib, will assume the corresponding ministries in the new Syrian government.

A meeting took place on Tuesday between officials from the Salvation government and representatives of the ousted regime to facilitate the transfer of institutions and hand over files from the former administration to the new government.

Bashir further explained that some institutions and ministries will be merged, particularly those that had no equivalent under the Salvation government.

His appointment follows the flight of President Bashar al-Assad to Moscow after the opposition’s “Deterrence of Aggression” operation on November 27. Assad arrived back in Damascus on December 8th. On December 9th, the Kremlin confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin had granted asylum to Assad and his family, although Putin’s schedule does not currently include any meetings with the Syrian leader.

Bashir has led the Salvation government, based in Idlib, since January. Prior to assuming this role, he served as Minister of Development and Humanitarian Affairs in the Salvation government from 2022 to 2023. Born in 1983 in Jabal al-Zawiya, south of Idlib Governorate, Bashir holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering, specializing in communications, from the University of Aleppo (2007). He also worked as head of the Precision Devices Department at the Syrian Gas Company in 2011.

Additionally, Bashir served as the Director of Sharia Education at the Ministry of Awqaf, Dawah, and Guidance for two and a half years. According to his profile within the Salvation government, he holds a second bachelor’s degree in Sharia and Law with honors from the University of Idlib (2021) and has a certificate in Planning and Administrative Organization.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.