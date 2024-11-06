Magdy Nehmeh Announces Hunger Strike

Former spokesman for the Army of Islam, Magdy Nehmeh, has been detained in France for five years under suspicion of committing gross human rights violations. In response to what he and his family describe as violations of his legal and human rights, Nehmeh has announced a hunger strike.

The family of Nehmeh, also known as “Islam Alloush,” has previously voiced their outrage over what they consider the French authorities’ ongoing violation of his rights. They accuse the authorities of subjecting him to both physical and psychological torture while depriving him of his basic legal rights. They argue that the French authorities have failed to substantiate the suspicions against him, and claim that his detention is part of a politicized process aimed at convicting him, a process that they argue contradicts the French Constitution and laws.

The family has criticized the French legal and judicial system, highlighting that this case represents a politicization of justice and undermines the principles of French democracy. They are calling on French society to take action to defend Nehmeh, warning that if left unchallenged, this form of repression could eventually affect any French citizen.

The family also connects Nehmeh’s case to broader criticisms of France’s actions in international contexts, particularly in Africa and Syria. They accuse France of engaging in violent and exploitative practices, referencing the country’s historical involvement in conflicts where it has allegedly financed and supported groups like ISIS, especially through corporate interests such as Lafarge cement.

Furthermore, they argue that the treatment of Nehmeh marks a direct assault on human rights, warning that it represents an official move toward the normalization of repression. They stress that such practices, if allowed to continue, could eventually target any individual who opposes government policies.

Nehmeh currently faces charges of complicity in war crimes during the Syrian conflict between 2013 and 2016. However, in February, the French Court of Cassation dropped charges related to the kidnapping of four human rights activists in Eastern Ghouta.

The case continues to draw attention both for its human rights implications and its potential political motivations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.