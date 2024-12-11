Madaniya Calls for Renewed Political Action Amid Escalation in Aleppo and Idlib

In light of the escalating military confrontations in Aleppo and Idlib, Madaniya, a Syrian-led civil society network, has issued a position paper calling for urgent political action to address the worsening humanitarian and political crisis in Syria. This call comes as opposition forces advance in northern Syria, exposing the fragility of the conflict and highlighting the failures of international policies that have prioritized containment and normalization with the Syrian regime over comprehensive solutions.

The situation on the ground has grown increasingly dire, with ongoing airstrikes by the regime and its allies targeting critical civilian infrastructure, exacerbating the humanitarian toll and raising the spectre of further military escalation. Madaniya’s position paper, shared with key members of the United Nations Security Council ahead of an emergency session convened by the Syrian regime, urges immediate and decisive action to prevent further deterioration.

In its statement, Madaniya underscored the necessity of reinvigorating the political process in Syria, emphasizing that the narrow focus on constitutional reforms has proven inadequate. Instead, the organization advocates for a holistic approach that fully implements UN Security Council Resolution 2254, particularly its provisions for establishing a Transitional Governing Body capable of fostering a democratic, inclusive, and sovereign Syria.

“The aspirations of Syrian women and men for a dignified life, freedom, and justice remain steadfast, regardless of shifts in military control on the ground,” the statement read.

Madaniya further stressed the importance of supporting independent civil administration in newly captured areas, urging the activation of local state institutions to ensure effective service provision and governance. Such administrations, it argued, must remain autonomous from de facto authorities while addressing the immediate needs of local communities, fostering trust, and contributing to stability.

A Broader Role for Civil Society

As part of its broader mission, Madaniya—chaired by Syrian-British businessman Ayman Asfari—seeks to enhance the political agency of Syrian civil society by unifying diverse actors across sectors and regions. The organization has consistently worked to mobilize civil society’s contributions to justice, accountability, and political processes.

Madaniya reiterated its commitment to protecting civilians, safeguarding civilian infrastructure, and preventing violations and war crimes during this critical period. Through its network of member organizations, it has called on the international community to intensify efforts toward these priorities and to address the root causes of the conflict.

The position paper also invites comments and collaboration from international stakeholders, offering to host discussions to collectively reflect on strategies for advancing peace and stability in Syria.

Toward Sustainable Peace

Madaniya’s statement serves as a stark reminder that sustainable peace in Syria cannot be achieved through piecemeal solutions or normalization efforts with the Assad regime. The organization’s call for an inclusive, comprehensive political process aligns with its vision of a democratic Syria where all citizens enjoy equal rights under the rule of law.

In the face of intensifying violence and shifting dynamics on the battlefield, Madaniya’s plea to the international community highlights an urgent need to re-prioritize civilian protection, address systemic governance issues, and revive a political solution capable of delivering lasting peace.