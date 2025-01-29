Kurdish National Council and SDF Leadership Hold Positive Talks

The Kurdish National Council (ENKS) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) leadership concluded a meeting on Tuesday in what was described as a positive atmosphere. Faisal al-Yousef, spokesperson for the Syrian National Council (SNC), told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the council’s presidency had convened with SDF commander Mazloum Abdi to discuss two main points: forming a joint delegation to engage with the new administration in Damascus and developing a unified Kurdish vision. Al-Yousef noted the constructive tone of the meeting and confirmed that follow-up meetings are planned in the coming days.

Shallal Kado, a prominent leader within the Kurdish National Council, emphasized that the ENKS envisions a future Syria as a decentralized state, with this principle enshrined explicitly in the constitution and protected against amendment through future referenda. Kado added that the ENKS also advocates for Kurdish to be recognized as the second official language of Syria and calls for renaming the country from the Syrian Arab Republic to the Syrian Republic. This proposed change, he explained, would reflect the inclusivity of all Syrians and align with the independence flag adopted during this transitional phase.

Kado further stressed the council’s efforts to persuade the broader Syrian national spectrum of the importance of decentralization, proposing that all provinces should have extensive administrative and social autonomy while remaining part of a unified state. Despite years of meetings supported and mediated by the United States and France to unify the Kurdish parties’ vision, these efforts have yet to yield significant results.

Al-Qaeda’s Syrian Branch Dissolves Itself

Hurras al-Din (Guardians of Religion), al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Syria, announced its dissolution on Tuesday following a directive from the organization’s general leadership. In a statement, the group declared that its members had supported the people of al-Sham, helped to alleviate their suffering, and contributed to defeating “one of the darkest tyrants of the modern era.” The statement framed the move as marking the end of a chapter in the ongoing struggle between right and wrong.

Hurras al-Din emerged in February 2018 after Jabhat al-Nusra severed its ties with al-Qaeda. The decision to disassociate was rejected by several influential figures within Jabhat al-Nusra, leading to the establishment of Hurras al-Din. The group, known for its hardline stance, particularly its rejection of political solutions to the Syrian conflict, became a focal point for other extremist factions.

Over time, the group absorbed several other militant factions, including Jaish al-Badiya, Jaish al-Sahel, Saraya Kabul, Saraya al-Sahel, Jaish al-Malahim, Jund al-Sharia, Katibat Abu Bakr al-Siddiq, Katibat Abu Ubaida bin al-Jarrah, and Saraya al-Ghuraba. The United States has repeatedly targeted the group’s leaders, eliminating many through drone strikes in northwestern Syria.

