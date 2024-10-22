Kurdish Autonomous Administration Restructures “Deir-ez-Zor Military Council” After Clashes

The unrecognized Kurdish Autonomous Administration (AA) has walked back controversial remarks made by Ilham Ahmad, the co-chair of its Department of Foreign Relations. Ahmad had previously offered Germany the opportunity to deport Syrians, including those suspected or convicted of crimes, to areas under the administration’s control, instead of cooperating with Damascus. This offer stirred tension with the Syrian government.

According to opposition media, the administration issued a statement clarifying Ahmad’s comments, which had been published by the German news outlet NTV. The statement addressed Ahmad’s remarks about Syrian refugees in the context of recent European decisions regarding deportations. It asserted that her comments had been taken out of context and denied claims that the administration was open to receiving criminal suspects or convicts without restrictions. Instead, Ahmad was reportedly referring to refugees who wish to voluntarily return to northern and eastern Syria.

Reports from German media, based on opposition sources, indicate that Ahmad is currently visiting Germany to promote cooperation between the Autonomous Administration and Berlin. Her offer to accept deported Syrians was seen as an alternative to Germany working directly with Damascus.

The administration’s proposal has been described by some outlets as a unique solution that would allow Germany to deport Syrians without the need for coordination with the Syrian government.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the armed wing of the Autonomous Administration, has announced the restructuring of the “Deir-ez-Zor Military Council” after it was previously dissolved following internal clashes. The SDF, on its website, reported that the council was restructured during meetings with military councils from Deir-ez-Zor, Hajin, al-Basira, al-Sour, al-Kasra, al-Shadadi, and al-Truzieh.

Iyad Turki al-Khabil has been appointed as the new leader of the council. Other members include Lilwa al-Abdullah, Nouri al-Khalil, Beretan Qamishlo, and Salim Derik. Most of the new council members, including the former leader Ahmad al-Khabeel, had been arrested by the SDF. While many were later released, al-Khabeel and other key figures remain missing.

The dissolution of the council and the subsequent clashes, which erupted on August 27, 2023, were triggered by the SDF’s arrest of al-Khabeel. Supported by local tribes, the Deir-ez-Zor Military Council engaged in a month-long conflict with the SDF. Three days after the outbreak of fighting, the SDF formally dismissed al-Khabeel, citing complaints from the local population against him.

