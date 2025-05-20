European Union Lifts All Economic Sanctions on Syria, Maintains Arms Embargo and Targeted Measures

In a dramatic policy shift, the European Union has agreed to lift all economic sanctions imposed on Syria, according to multiple reports confirmed by Agence France-Presse (AFP) and German media outlets on Tuesday.

The decision, announced during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, marks a major turning point in European engagement with Syria’s new transitional government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa. While the EU will maintain its arms embargo and targeted sanctions against individuals close to ousted President Bashar al-Assad, all other economic restrictions have been removed.

A Systemic Policy Reversal

The lifted sanctions had previously restricted Syria’s access to international financial markets, particularly targeting the Syrian banking system and energy-related transactions. Their removal is expected to open the door for international investment, financial assistance, and reconstruction efforts that have been stalled for over a decade.

A significant portion of the now-lifted sanctions had affected key sectors such as infrastructure, transportation, oil and gas, and humanitarian financing. European financial institutions will now be permitted to resume certain transactions with Syrian entities, a move long demanded by humanitarian groups and regional investors.

A Chance for Life to Return

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas had signaled the policy change ahead of Tuesday’s ministerial meeting. “We’ve been working toward lifting sanctions on Syria since the beginning of the year,” she said. “We want life to return to Syria, and we want to give its people a chance to rebuild their country.”

Kallas also led prior efforts to craft a more flexible EU position toward Syria. A confidential EU policy document dated May 14, seen by Reuters, outlined a proposal to allow funding of Syrian ministries—including the Ministries of Defence and Interior—for purposes such as capacity-building, reconstruction, counterterrorism, and migration cooperation. The paper advocated for what it described as “a more pragmatic approach” to Syria’s transitional phase.

According to the document, EU member states would be authorised to support cooperation with these ministries under strict oversight, representing a notable departure from earlier red lines that barred engagement with any security-related institutions.

Background: From Isolation to Cautious Reengagement

The EU had imposed sweeping sanctions on Syria beginning in 2011 in response to the Assad regime’s violent crackdown on peaceful protesters. Over the years, these sanctions expanded to cover hundreds of individuals and entities associated with the regime’s war machinery, including its military, intelligence services, and state-run financial institutions.

Since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad on December 8, 2024, the transitional government under Ahmad al-Sharaa has made overtures to regional and global powers, seeking legitimacy and financial support to rebuild the war-torn nation. While the United States lifted its own sanctions earlier this month following a controversial meeting between Sharaa and President Donald Trump in Riyadh, the EU’s move is viewed as a major step toward re-integrating Syria into the international community.

In recent months, the EU had already begun easing some restrictions. On March 6, it removed 24 Syrian entities from its sanctions list, including the Central Bank of Syria, the Agricultural Cooperative Bank, and several oil companies such as Al-Furat Petroleum and Ebla Petroleum. Tuesday’s decision finalizes that trajectory.

Skepticism Remains Over Security and Justice

Despite the announcement, human rights organizations and several EU parliamentarians have expressed concern that the move could undercut accountability and embolden impunity, especially as the transitional government includes former militants and controversial figures.

“There can be no lasting peace in Syria without justice,” said one Brussels-based human rights lawyer. “Economic normalization cannot come at the expense of inclusive transitional justice and human rights reform.”

EU officials have countered that maintaining the arms embargo and targeted sanctions against Assad-era figures strikes a balance between encouraging reform and preventing rearmament or backsliding.

Next Steps

The EU’s decision will take effect in phases over the coming weeks, with national governments expected to publish implementation guidelines for financial institutions and aid organizations. Brussels is also expected to coordinate with UN bodies on ensuring that reconstruction aid supports inclusive governance and avoids reinforcing local warlords or sectarian structures.

For Syrians, the lifting of sanctions is likely to have immediate symbolic significance and longer-term economic impact—though its success will depend on whether political reconciliation, legal reform, and institutional rebuilding follow.