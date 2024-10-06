Israeli Shelling Targets Homs Industrial City

The industrial city of Hisyah, located in the countryside of Homs, was subjected to Israeli shelling on Sunday.

Amer Khalil, the director of the industrial city, informed SANA that the attack affected three vehicles within the industrial complex that were loaded with medical and relief supplies, causing only material damage. He clarified that no factories within the industrial city were targeted.

The Russian agency Sputnik reported that the bombardment hit a large truck transporting car parts in front of the Sham car factory, igniting a fire in and around the vehicle.

Local newspaper al-Watan published photos that claimed to show the targeted vehicles, including one with an Iraqi license plate.

This Israeli assault on Homs marked the third such attack in 24 hours. A drone strike targeted the Hosh al-Sayed Ali area in the short countryside near the Syrian-Lebanese border, according to Sputnik. Sham FM reported on the Qusayr bombing, while other media outlets linked to or affiliated with the regime did not cover it.

The third incident involved a drone strike on a vehicle on Hama Road at the northern entrance to Homs, resulting in one death and three injuries, as reported by Sham FM.

In Lebanon to0

In Syria, Israel typically targets the infrastructure and facilities of Iran-backed armed groups, which may be deep within the country, while refraining from claiming responsibility. However, Israel often responds to fire sources from southern Syria, many of which have officially claimed responsibility.

The frequency of Israeli attacks has increased over the past two weeks, coinciding with heightened tensions in Lebanon.

On October 2, Israeli warplanes conducted a raid on an apartment in the Mezzeh neighbourhood of western Damascus, killing three people and injuring three others. This strike occurred a day after Israeli aircraft targeted a site near the Mezzeh Villas neighbourhood.

The Syrian regime’s Ministry of Defense reported that an Israeli aircraft attacked several locations in Damascus from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, resulting in three civilian deaths and nine injuries, along with significant damage to private property.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.