Interior Ministry Announces Arrest of Perpetrators of a Shiite Mosque Bombing in Homs

The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced on Monday afternoon that security forces in Homs Province, working in coordination with the General Intelligence Directorate, carried out an operation that led to the arrest of Ahmad Attallah Al-Diab and Anas Al-Zarrad. The two men, identified as members of the Islamic State group, are accused of carrying out the bombing that struck the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi Al-Dahab district on 26 December.

According to the ministry, the arrests followed extensive field surveillance and careful monitoring that enabled authorities to determine the suspects’ identities and locate their hideout. Security personnel seized explosive devices, a range of weapons and ammunition, and documents and digital material that the ministry said provide evidence of their involvement in terrorist activity.

The ministry confirmed that the seized items had been confiscated and that the detainees were transferred to the Counterterrorism Directorate to complete the investigation before being referred to the competent judiciary for legal action.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Interior reported a separate operation in the northern countryside of Latakia, where the Internal Security Directorate, in cooperation with the Counterterrorism Branch, arrested two senior members of a group known as the “Al-Mulazim Abbas” cell.

In a statement released on its official Telegram channel, the ministry said preliminary investigations indicate the cell’s involvement in attacks on positions belonging to internal security forces and the army in Latakia Province. The statement also noted that Miqdad Fattihah had played a role in financing the group, and that its members had appeared in video recordings threatening to carry out serious and imminent terrorist operations.

The ministry added that the detainees had been referred to the relevant authorities to complete legal procedures, emphasizing that efforts remain underway to pursue the remaining members of the cell until it is fully dismantled and the security and stability of the region are safeguarded.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.