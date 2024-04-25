In Response to Arrest University Student: Officers, Including Head of Immigration and Passports Branch, Held By Families in Suweida

On Thursday, Suweida City experienced heightened tension following the arrest of a university student by Assad’s forces approximately a month ago.

Local sources have confirmed that families have detained several officers, including Colonel Manar Mahmoud, the head of the Immigration and Passports Branch in Suweida, in response to the ongoing detention of university student Danny Obeid.

According to reports from the Suwayda 24 network, civil groups have set up checkpoints along the Damascus-Suweida road in protest against Danny Obeid’s continued detention since last February.

They further stated that Danny Obeid, a student at the Faculty of Economics at Tishreen University in Lattakia, has been held by security services since February 11th, despite his family’s exhaustive efforts to secure his release through legal channels. The refusal of security services to release him, coupled with rumours of mistreatment during detention, has provoked this reaction, with civil groups demanding his immediate release.

Sources from Al-Shabaka have confirmed that security services have been barring officers and members of the army and security forces from entering Suweida governorate via the al-Masmiya checkpoint since the morning hours, fearing their potential detention by civil groups.

Independent sources have not provided information regarding the reasons for Danny Obeid’s arrest. However, sources from his family suggest that he is associated with the peaceful movement in Suweida, despite not actively participating in it.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.