Idlib Factions Prepare for “Any Military Developments”

The operations room of al-Fateh al-Mubin has declared its readiness for any military developments amid escalating attacks by regime forces in the Aleppo and Idlib countrysides. This coalition includes Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, who has had a significant influence on Idlib, the National Liberation Front of the Syrian National Army, and Jaish al-Izza.

In a statement released on October 12, the operations room affirmed its commitment to “any military development and revolutionary entitlement” to defend and protect civilians and their sanctities.

The chamber holds the Syrian regime and its ally Iran responsible for the ongoing bombardments of civilian areas in northern Syria. In recent weeks, regime forces have intensified their shelling, employing heavy artillery and airstrikes that have directly targeted villages in Idlib and Aleppo.

Recent attacks have resulted in the deaths of eight civilians and injuries to 38 others. This violence has caused significant internal displacement, with over 10,000 families fleeing their homes to seek refuge in safer regions closer to the Turkish border.

