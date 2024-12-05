Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Ankara-backed armed factions have captured the strategically vital city of Hama in central Syria, following the withdrawal of Syrian government forces from its neighbourhoods on Thursday.

The Military Operations Directorate confirmed Hama’s fall after HTS and allied factions launched a coordinated assault from multiple fronts. Syrian government forces, unable to maintain their positions, withdrew, allowing the factions to take control unopposed.

Messages of Reconciliation and Renewal: The Salvation Government and the Future of Syria

In a statement, the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces justified the retreat, declaring:

“To protect the lives of civilians in Hama and prevent their involvement in urban combat, the stationed military units have redeployed and repositioned outside the city.”

Hama: Following Aleppo’s Lead

Hama is the second major city to fall to HTS and opposition forces within days. It follows the loss of Aleppo, which slipped entirely out of government control for the first time since the war began in 2011.

In a recorded message, HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Joulani called for the takeover of Hama to be a “conquest of mercy without revenge,” emphasizing the historical and strategic importance of reclaiming the city, long scarred by violent events.

The offensive began Thursday morning, with HTS and opposition forces advancing from the eastern outskirts of the city amid fierce clashes with government troops. According to local sources, the factions secured Brigade 66, a critical government stronghold on Hama’s eastern periphery, before advancing into the city.

Strategic Advances

The campaign initially targeted key locations, including the town of Khattab, villages such as Al-Majdal and Kafrtoun, and farmland near the Military Airport in the northern countryside. HTS also seized territory in the Al-Ghab region in northwestern Hama, as well as villages in the province’s eastern countryside, most notably Al-Mubarakat, adjacent to the city. Efforts to capture Zain al-Abidin Mountain, a strategic location overlooking Hama, remain underway.

In response, Russian and Syrian warplanes conducted intense airstrikes on newly captured areas, including Khattab, Halfaya, Tayyibet al-Imam, and Souran, while heavy clashes continued around Arzah in northern Hama.

Heavy Casualties and Chemical Allegations

The clashes have caused significant casualties, with at least 25 HTS fighters and 100 Syrian government troops reported killed. Communications infrastructure in Hama and Homs has been severely disrupted, with landlines completely cut and cellular networks substantially weakened.

Unverified reports have also emerged of pro-government forces deploying chlorine gas in Khattab. Meanwhile, Russian airstrikes have reportedly caused civilian casualties in Hama’s neighborhoods, including Al-Qusour and Al-Arbaeen, according to local sources.

A Turning Point in the Syrian Conflict

The capture of the city reflects the rapidly shifting dynamics of the Syrian conflict. Opposition factions, bolstered by strategic gains, are expanding their control while the government’s grip on key territories weakens. The battle highlights the ongoing volatility and complexity of the Syrian war, with regional and international actors deeply entangled in the unfolding developments.

