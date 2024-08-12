High Hopes for New People’s Assembly: Assad Issues Decree Setting the 21st August for First Session

On Sunday, President Bashar al-Assad issued Decree No. 204, summoning the People’s Assembly for the first meeting of the fourth legislative session on Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

The decree is based on paragraph 1 of Article 64 of the Constitution. It stipulates that the People’s Assembly will convene for the first time on the specified date, with instructions to publish the decree and notify those required for its implementation.

Faisal Azzouz, an elected member of the People’s Assembly, confirmed the decree was issued within the constitutional timeframe. He explained that newly elected members would take the constitutional oath during the session. Following this, a new council office will be elected, including the speaker of the council, two secretaries, and observers. Before electing the speaker, the session will be chaired by the oldest member, with the youngest member serving as the secretary.

In an interview with Al-Watan, Azzouz expressed hope that this new Council would be more effective, particularly given the challenges posed by the blockade on Syria, which has hampered government efforts. He believes that the Council will play a distinguished role in the upcoming stage, contributing to anticipated political breakthroughs.

Azzouz emphasized the importance of the Council exercising its legislative and oversight responsibilities with seriousness and ensuring actual accountability, noting that the Council has these powers under the Constitution.

Jamal Masto, another member of the People’s Assembly, highlighted the need for the Council to fulfill its legislative and oversight duties effectively. He stated that the effectiveness of a Council member depends on their dedication to their work, which in turn ensures that citizens’ concerns are properly communicated to officials. Masto noted that during the third round, amendments were made to the Council’s internal regulations concerning accountability and lifting immunity from a Council member, with a decision required within two months.

In his statement to Al-Watan, Masto expressed hope that the Council members would take their responsibilities seriously, particularly in monitoring government performance, engaging with citizens, and addressing their issues, especially given the current circumstances.

It is also noteworthy that the government is considered to have resigned upon the election of the People’s Assembly and continues to conduct business until a decree naming the new ministry is issued. According to sources within the People’s Assembly, this resignation takes effect after the elected members have taken their constitutional oaths.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.