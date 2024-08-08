Syrian Regime Turns its Back on the Constitutional Committee by Excluding its Members from Parliament

The Syrian regime recently revealed the names of members of the People’s Assembly for the fourth legislative round, following elections held earlier this month. According to a report by the Jusoor Center for Studies, the regime has removed the Chairman of the Constitutional Committee, formed under UN resolution 2254 (2015), along with other members, from the Council.

The Constitutional Committee, originally consisting of 50 members including 19 representatives of the regime, has seen changes over time. In the 2020 elections for the third legislative term, nine members of the expanded committee, including three from the small committee, were removed. In the 2024 elections, six members of the expanded committee, including two from the small committee, were also removed. Notably, one of these members is Ahmed Kuzbari, the committee’s co-chair.

Currently, the Constitutional Committee includes only four members from the People’s Assembly, with two in the small committee and two in the expanded committee. The report suggests that the regime’s actions aim to diminish the role of the Constitutional Committee. President Bashar al-Assad has not recognized the committee as representing the regime and has emphasized that the government’s delegation to Geneva is supported by the regime but does not mean that the government is part of the negotiations.

Jusoor Center believes that the regime’s reduction of People’s Assembly members in the Constitutional Committee indicates a disregard for the committee’s potential outcomes. The regime treats the committee’s findings as unofficial discussions without legal authority to amend the Syrian constitution. The center concludes that the UN Special Envoy to Syria should inform the Security Council about the current state of the Constitutional Committee and seek measures to enforce Resolution 2254.

