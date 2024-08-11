Hassakeh On Brink of Humanitarian Crisis, No Results SDF-Russia Meeting in Qamishli

A Russian delegation arrived at Qamishli airport on Friday and met with members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to address the escalating tensions in the eastern region following the tribal forces’ attack on August 7.

According to sources from Athr Press, the delegation was led by General Andrei Serdikov and included several Russian officers. However, the discussions between the delegation and the SDF yielded no concrete results.

For the fourth consecutive day, SDF checkpoints continue to besiege the city center of Hassakeh, which is under Syrian state control, in response to the developments in Deir-ez-Zor’s eastern countryside after the tribal forces attacked SDF positions on August 7.

On Friday, the SDF intensified the blockade on all checkpoints and roads leading to the Hassakeh city center, preventing the entry of flour trucks and water tankers needed to fill fixed tanks in the streets. Local sources told Athr Press that residents in the city center are now entirely without water amid soaring temperatures.

A source from the bakery branch stated to Athr Press that bakeries are currently operating with stored flour, but warned that the supplies will soon run out if the siege continues. This concern extends to all bread production requirements, including water, fuel, and yeast.

Ali Khalif, the Director of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, confirmed that public bakeries are functioning, except for the Baath bakery in Qamishli. He emphasized the danger posed by the SDF’s continued prevention of flour and bread production supplies from entering the city.

Sources from the Hassakeh Water Directorate and private water transport companies reported that SDF checkpoints are deliberately blocking water tankers from entering the city, despite the fact that residents rely heavily on these supplies.

On Friday, residents of the governorate held a protest against the SDF’s actions, while the Arab “Tayy” tribe issued a statement condemning the SDF’s practices and violations against the people. The tribe called on all Arab tribesmen to stand firmly against the siege and starvation policies imposed on the governorate, urging the lifting of the blockade to prevent the region from descending into a serious conflict.

