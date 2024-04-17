Grim Realities of Post-ISIS Detentions in North-East Syria Revealed in New Amnesty Report

In a sobering account of the aftermath of ISIS’s territorial defeat, Amnesty International has released a detailed report that underscores a troubling picture of mass detentions, torture, and violations in north-east Syria. Titled “Aftermath: Injustice, Torture and Death in Detention in North-East Syria,” the report throws light on the severe human rights abuses being perpetrated by the region’s autonomous authorities.

The report documents the large-scale rights violations against over 56,000 individuals held in custody, including an estimated 11,500 men, 14,500 women, and 30,000 children across 27 detention facilities and two major camps—Al-Hol and Roj. These detainees, including many children and victims of ISIS, have been subjected to inhumane conditions and a litany of abuses such as torture, severe beatings, electric shocks, and gender-based violence.

Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, stated, “The autonomous authorities have committed the war crimes of torture and cruel treatment, and likely committed the war crime of murder.” She added, “Children, women, and men held in these detention camps and facilities suffer shocking cruelty and violence. The US government has played a central role in the creation and maintenance of this system, where preventable deaths are common, and must be accountable for its transformation.”

Despite the defeat of ISIS on the battlefield, the real threat posed by the group persists globally. However, the ongoing violations in northeast Syria exacerbate grievances and perpetuate a cycle of abuse and violence, jeopardizing a generation of children to systematic injustice.

The U.S. government, identified as a principal partner in the defeat of ISIS, has been implicated deeply in the detention system. The U.S. Department of Defense, leading a coalition comprised of 29 states, has significantly influenced the planning, resourcing, and implementation of military and detention strategies in the region.

In response to these allegations, the U.S. State Department acknowledged the dire humanitarian and security challenges in north-east Syria and emphasized its commitment to uphold human rights. They highlighted the necessity for repatriation and the return of detainees to their countries of origin, where they can be held accountable through competent judicial processes.

The international community and the United Nations have been urged by Amnesty to prioritize urgent development of a comprehensive strategy that adheres to international law and identifies justice solutions for the victims of ISIS atrocities.

As this report gains attention, it serves as a critical reminder of the long road ahead in addressing the aftermath of conflict and the essential need for accountability and justice in conflict resolution strategies.