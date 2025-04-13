UN Envoy Calls for Lifting Sanctions on Syria and Supporting Reconstruction Efforts

In a renewed appeal to the international community, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, called for the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria and urged global actors to extend support to the country’s transitional government in its reconstruction efforts.

Speaking at the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey during a panel titled “Syria: A Country of Reconciliation and Reconstruction”, Pedersen emphasised the urgent need to end economic sanctions. “Sanctions on Syria must be lifted,” he declared, highlighting the significant challenges faced by the new leadership in Damascus.

Pedersen noted that President Ahmad Al-Sharaa inherited a country “utterly devastated in terms of security and societal cohesion,” and stressed that the task of rebuilding Syria is “immensely difficult.” He added, “Without international assistance, the new Syrian government cannot succeed in restoring stability or preserving the country’s territorial integrity.”

The UN envoy further stated that constructive dialogue is ongoing between the UN and the Syrian government and that the international community has a critical role to play in ensuring the success of Syria’s reconstruction and reconciliation processes.

Pedersen also addressed the issue of repeated Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory, warning that “Israel is playing with fire by using Syrian airspace for its attacks.” He condemned the strikes, stating that they contribute to regional instability and undermine the fragile path toward peace.

The envoy’s remarks come at a pivotal moment as Syria seeks to emerge from years of conflict under new leadership, and as calls grow louder for the global community to shift its approach from isolation to engagement and support.

