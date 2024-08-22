General Intelligence Chief Threatens Opponents of the Settlement in Talbiseh, Homs Countryside

Local media reported that Major General Hussam Louka, head of the General Intelligence Directorate of the Assad regime, arrived in the city of Talbiseh in northern Homs on Thursday. He met with representatives of the local dignitaries amid heightened tensions in the region.

The visit came two days after security and military forces associated with Air Force Intelligence were deployed on the outskirts of Talbiseh. During the meeting, Louka threatened a military raid and the arrest of those who opposed the proposed settlement.

According to sources, several high-ranking officials from the Syrian regime attended the meeting, including Major General Ahmad Maala, head of the Security and Military Committee, Brigadier General Ahmad Farhan, Homs police chief, Brigadier General Faiq Ahmed, head of the Political Security Branch, and Brigadier General Radwan Saqqar, head of the Air Force Intelligence Branch. Following the meeting, the regime announced the opening of a settlement center on July 14 to process those willing to reconcile, including defected soldiers, over a two-week period.

The “Talbiseh Families Council” released a statement following the visit, asserting that Louka had given the city’s residents a final ultimatum. He urged them to convince what he referred to as “outlaws” to return to the “right path,” warning that failure to comply would result in a security crackdown.

Louka reportedly stressed that it was up to the city’s families to prevent any need for military intervention, placing the responsibility on them to control those committing crimes. The “Talbiseh Families Council” also pledged to combat corruption, hold violators accountable, and address issues such as kidnapping, robbery, and drug trafficking.

Last July, multiple sources detailed a previous security meeting in Talbiseh, where local dignitaries reiterated their demands amidst widespread unrest, including protests against the regime’s forced settlement. The new settlement agreement grants a 30-day grace period for individuals to join military units, a 6-month period for those who have evaded compulsory or reserve service, and offers to settle the cases of those wanted by security. Armed individuals are required to surrender as part of the settlement.

