France Calls on KNC and SDF to Unify Kurdish Position in Syria

The French Foreign Ministry has urged the Kurdish National Council (ENKS) and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to reach a comprehensive agreement to form a unified delegation representing Kurdish demands in a new Syria.

According to Kurdish media sources, France is actively supporting efforts to unify the Kurdish political stance in Syria. French Foreign Ministry representative Rémy Drouin recently held separate meetings with ENKS President and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi. These discussions focused on overcoming internal divisions and establishing a shared vision for Kurdish representation in Syria.

Drouin emphasized the urgency of resolving disputes between the ENKS and the Democratic Union Party (PYD). He called for a roadmap to address outstanding issues, highlighting that Kurdish unity is strategically crucial for effective participation in negotiations shaping Syria’s future.

An agreement between Kurdish factions, according to Basnews, would promote political and security stability not only in Kurdish regions but across Syria, while also bolstering the international coalition’s efforts to maintain stability in these areas.

A Critical Moment for Kurdish Unity

France’s initiative comes during a pivotal period following the fall of the Assad regime. Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani, in a televised interview, expressed confidence that the Kurdish people will eventually achieve their rights through non-violent means, advocating for dialogue and understanding with Damascus. He emphasized the Kurdistan Region’s potential role in fostering Kurdish unity in Syria while respecting local nuances.

Barzani noted that federalism could address Syria’s ethnic and sectarian challenges but acknowledged that alternative solutions might be necessary based on Syria’s unique circumstances. He stressed the need for a representative government and a fair constitution that ensures justice and equality for all.

On the PKK issue, Barzani advised Abdi against confrontation, stating that the PKK’s presence in Syria has become a liability, inviting Turkish interference. He called on Syrian Kurds to shape their destiny without external meddling.

SDF’s Vision and Engagement

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi has reiterated his commitment to UN-led efforts for a political transition in Syria. In a recent statement, Abdi emphasized the need for a comprehensive national vision that integrates SDF forces into the Syrian state structure, ensuring diversity and equitable representation for all regions and components of Syria.

Abdi highlighted the importance of a representative government and a just constitution as prerequisites for resolving Syria’s crises. These remarks followed discussions between UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen and Ahmad al-Sharaa, head of Syria’s new administration, about northeastern Syria. Pedersen noted that al-Sharaa has shown a willingness to pursue diplomatic solutions.

Al-Sharaa’s Stance on Negotiations

Ahmad al-Sharaa has expressed readiness to negotiate with the SDF while firmly rejecting the partition of Syria or the existence of armed groups outside state control. He insisted that foreign fighters within the People’s Protection Units (YPG) must leave and that all weapons must be under the authority of the Syrian state.

In an interview with a Turkish news channel, al-Sharaa accused the PKK of exploiting the ISIS threat to pressure the international community. He affirmed his administration’s commitment to finding common ground with Kurds, acknowledging their historical grievances under the Assad regime and their integral role in Syrian society.

Al-Sharaa also stressed that foreign armed groups threatening Syria’s stability would not be tolerated, framing the fight against such groups as a national duty. Regarding relations with Turkey, al-Sharaa announced plans to visit Saudi Arabia or Turkey, expressing hope that such visits would contribute to regional stability.

Broader Syrian Commitments

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani has echoed the administration’s acknowledgment of past injustices against the Kurdish community during Assad’s rule. In a social media post, he pledged to work toward building a nation where justice, equality, and inclusivity prevail.

The ongoing negotiations, involving international stakeholders, underscore the significance of Kurdish unity for Syria’s reconstruction and political future. The new Syrian administration has consistently recognized the importance of the Kurdish role in shaping a just and unified Syrian state while preserving territorial integrity.