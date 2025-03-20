First Round of Talks Between Syrian Government and SDF: Implementation Committees Set to Begin Work April 1

The first round of formal negotiations between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was held yesterday, marking a crucial step toward implementing the historic agreement signed on March 10 by President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi. The discussions signal a promising trajectory, with joint implementation committees scheduled to begin work on April 1.

The swift transition from agreement to action—just ten days—reflects the urgency and ambition behind the deal, especially amid growing regional and international interest, notably from the United States, whose visible involvement has added both momentum and scrutiny to the process.

U.S. Role: Supportive and Strategic

While the U.S. has long maintained ties with Kurdish forces, American involvement in pushing and supporting this deal is seen as a positive development. According to Syrian officials, Washington’s explicit encouragement for Kurdish-Syrian cooperation marks a shift toward stabilization and signals a recalibrated U.S. policy in the region—one that potentially seeks to remove Syria from regional conflict lines.

During the first round of talks, held in Shaddadi, Al-Hasakah, a three-session meeting concluded with a direct engagement between Syrian officials and a U.S. delegation in the absence of SDF representatives. The American team reportedly assured the Syrians of their highest-level cooperation to achieve peace across Syrian territory.

Joint Committees and Comprehensive Agenda

Both sides agreed to establish specialized, parallel committees to tackle political, economic, and military issues. Each delegation has been briefed on the other’s implementation roadmap and anticipated challenges. This structured approach aims to ensure swift and effective application of the agreement’s provisions.

Observers view the formation of expert committees as a significant achievement, especially given the complexity of the issues at hand—from constitutional participation and resource-sharing to security arrangements in Syria’s northeast.

Regional Dynamics Driving Urgency

The talks are influenced by fast-moving regional developments, pressuring all parties to act decisively in reuniting the country and initiating reconstruction before circumstances shift. As international support consolidates behind Syria’s new leadership, Kurdish forces and other stakeholders are encouraged to engage meaningfully, lest they be sidelined by unfolding geopolitical realities.

Critics who argue that implementation primarily benefits Damascus are countered by voices insisting that all Syrian constituencies, especially the Kurds, must seize this opportunity to secure their role in Syria’s future—politically and economically.

Agreement’s Strategic Importance

The March 10 accord is particularly vital given the northeast’s wealth of natural resources and strategic agriculture, along with its border proximity to Iraq and Turkey. The agreement is not just political—it is foundational for Syria’s economic recovery and national security.

Yet, ongoing optimism hinges on timely and well-managed implementation. Success depends not just on intentions, but on practical, inclusive, and effective execution.

As Syria’s leadership races against time to rebuild and stabilize, the first round of talks with the SDF offers a hopeful start. The April 1 launch of joint committees will be a crucial test of both political will and administrative competence. The shared goal remains clear: a unified, secure, and prosperous Syria—and the path to it has now begun.

