Clashes Erupt in Idlib, Resulting in Casualties

On August 25, the Ministry of Interior in Idlib announced clashes between General Security forces and an ISIS cell in Termanin, Idlib countryside. The confrontation resulted in the death of a General Security member and the leader of the ISIS cell, identified as Abdul Qader, as well as the injury and arrest of another individual.

According to the ministry, the clashes ensued after the ISIS cell refused to surrender. The cell was allegedly responsible for the killing of two civilians from Salwa several weeks prior.

This incident marks the second confrontation of its kind in August, following an earlier clash on August 12 in Deir Hassan, north of Idlib, which resulted in the killing of three individuals and the arrest of others.

The Ministry of Interior has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting residents and dismantling “criminal cells” operating in the region.

