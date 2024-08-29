Cairo Platform Contests Legitimacy of Syrian Negotiating Commission’s Bylaws Changes

The Cairo Platform, aligned with Syrian opposition forces, has expressed strong reservations about the Syrian Negotiating Commission’s (SNC) recent meetings and decisions regarding bylaw amendments and leadership structure.

The platform criticized the SNC’s trajectory, questioning its handling of internal and international developments. It deemed the recent bylaws amendments, passed by a numerical majority, as illegitimate, arguing they undermine the pluralistic foundation established by UN Resolution 2254.

The Cairo Platform accused the SNC of tailoring amendments to extend certain individuals’ tenures and excluding key political components, raising concerns about transparency and inclusiveness. The platform fears these changes may precede political maneuvers contradicting Syrian aspirations.

Reaffirming its commitment to the Syrian people’s aspirations and revolution, the Cairo Platform pledged to pursue a political transition ensuring democracy, pluralism, human rights, the rule of law, and transitional justice. This includes rejecting terrorism, facilitating refugee returns, supporting reconstruction, and uncovering the fate of missing and detained individuals.

The platform urged all SNC members and political forces to uphold the SNC’s legitimacy, protect Syrian gains, and ensure continuous functioning until UN Resolution 2254’s full implementation.

In a July 21, 2024 meeting, the SNC discussed key issues, including bylaws amendments, presidency extension, and Syrian political developments. The meeting emphasized building a unified Syrian front through engagement with local communities, civil society, and diaspora groups.

The SNC extended its leadership term from one to two years, renewable once, to implement strategic plans and strengthen relations. It reaffirmed its independence, commitment to Syrian interests, and partnership with civil society, experts, and activists.

The SNC re-elected Dr. Badr Jamous as president for a second term on August 5, 2023, succeeding his initial election on June 12, 2022.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.