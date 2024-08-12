Heavy Shelling & Displacement of Civilians: Renewed Clashes Between pro-Assad Forces and SDF in Deir-ez-Zor

Renewed clashes between Syrian regime forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) resumed at dawn on Monday along the banks of the Euphrates River in Deir-ez-Zor governorate. The heavy shelling has led to the displacement of many civilians.

Syrian activists reported that civilians in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor endured a catastrophic night due to intense and mutual shelling between the SDF and regime forces. The shelling and clashes lasted for over three hours on both banks of the Euphrates River.

The activists added that SDF positions intensified their shelling of the Euphrates Riverbank and the opposite towns, targeting Buqros east of Deir-ez-Zor, al-Bulil, the city of al-Mayadeen, and the towns of al-Dweir and Mohassan, with over 100 mortar shells. In response, regime forces launched shelling with rocket launchers and mortar shells on the areas of al-Sabha, al-Shuhail, the town of Abu Hamam east of Deir-ez-Zor, and al-Dahla.

The heavy shelling resulted in injuries to more than 10 civilians in the island areas, while seven others were injured by SDF shelling. As the bombardment continued until 6:30 a.m., many families began fleeing towns on both banks.

According to activists, the clashes began when groups affiliated with the pro-regime tribal army attempted to cross from Buqros, al-Bulil, and Sabikhan towards al-Jazeera at 2 a.m. Sporadic skirmishes continue to this moment.

These clashes occur amidst escalating tensions in the region. The SDF announced in recent days that 25 members of the regime forces were killed during previous confrontations in the eastern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor.

According to a statement issued by the SDF’s Deir-ez-Zor Military Council, regime and National Defense forces launched a ground offensive and infiltration attempts on SDF-controlled areas on the banks of the Euphrates River, under the cover of heavy artillery shelling. These clashes resulted in civilian casualties, with two people killed and five injured in Dhiban, Hay al-Lutta, and al-Shuhail due to artillery shelling.

The statement emphasized that the regime forces attacked the area with more than 400 members. The clashes resulted in the death of 25 regime soldiers, including leaders, and the injury of 10 others. Meanwhile, two SDF members were killed and 10 others wounded during combing operations.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.